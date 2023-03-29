Irish Grand Slam stars lose out as Antoine Dupont wins Six Nations Player of the Year for a third time

Antoine Dupont has joined Brian O'Driscoll in winning the Six Nations Player of the Year award three times. Image: Sportsfile

Ireland may have won a Grand Slam but it is France maestro Antoine Dupont who has came out on top in the battle for Six Nations Player of the Year.

The French scrum-half has now won the award three times (2020, 2022 and 2023), joining Brian O’Driscoll (2006, 2007 and 2009) as the only player to complete a hat-trick.

Three of Ireland’s Grand Slam winners were in contention for the award, with number eight Caelan Doris, wing Mack Hansen and fullback Hugo Keenan all missing out.

France wing Damian Penaud and fullback Thomas Ramos were also nominated for the top prize.

One consolation for Ireland fans is that ten of Andy Farrell’s men were selected in the team of the tournament. Both the Player of the Tournament and Team of the Tournament were decided by a public vote.

Six Nations Team of the Tournament

15 Hugo Keenan (Ireland), 14 Damian Penaud (France), 13 Huw Jones (Scotland), 12 Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland), 11 James Lowe (Ireland), 10 Johnny Sexton (Ireland), 9 Antoine Dupont (France), 1 Andrew Porter (Ireland), 2 Dan Sheehan (Ireland), 3 Finlay Bealham (Ireland), 4 Thibaud Flament (France), 5 James Ryan (Ireland), 6 Peter O’Mahony (Ireland), 7 Josh van der Flier (Ireland), 8 Caelan Doris (Ireland).