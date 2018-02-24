Sport Six Nations

Saturday 24 February 2018

IRFU officials let the Welsh know 'they weren't happy with them' over World Cup snub

Ireland 2023 bid ambassador Brian ODriscoll, left, IRFU President Philip Orr, centre, and IRFU chief executive Philip Browne react when winner was revealed
Ireland 2023 bid ambassador Brian ODriscoll, left, IRFU President Philip Orr, centre, and IRFU chief executive Philip Browne react when winner was revealed

The IRFU pulled their Welsh counterparts up over their failure to back our World Cup bid last night.

With the Welsh in Dublin to play Joe Schmidt's men in the Six Nations, IRFU President Phillip Orr revealed the Union took the chance to let Welsh officials know they "were not happy" about the World Cup snub.

Speaking to Sinead Kissane on TV3 before kick off, Orr said:"We met with the Welsh committee last night, and we might have mentioned a couple of things about the Rugby World Cup. We had to send a message."

Kissane then asked: "Did you express your disappointment with them?"

"What do you think? Of course," Orr responded.

"I have a duty on behalf of the people of Ireland, the governments and the IRFU to let them know we weren't happy they didn't vote for us being our nearest neighbours.

"We had a lunch today and everything was fine. There's lots of us...and we in a way represent all the club volunteers the length and breadth of the country who give so much of their time to running club rugby in Ireland. "

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport