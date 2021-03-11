IRFU in line for €56m windfall as CVC acquire 14pc stake in Six Nations Rugby but free-to-air games under threat

THE IRFU is in line for a €56m windfall from the sale of 14.3% of the Six Nations to private equity firm CVC for a combined €425m.

The long-mooted deal, described as a 'Stategic Partnership', has been agreed and the Six Nations and CVC are seeking regulatory approval. If granted, it would see the six unions cede an element of control of their blue ribband competition for the first time, but union CEO Philip Browne hailed the deal.

In a statement, Browne reiterated the dire financial impact the pandemic has had on the union coffers. It lost €36m in the 2019/20 season and is on track to record a similar figure this season as games continue without crowds.

The sale will be phased over five years, meaning the IRFU will receive that money in installments.

CVC Capital Partners already has a 27% share in PRO14 Rugby and in the English Premiership and it is unlikely to end its interest in rugby there.

The deal is part of a growing trend of private investment in the traditionally union run game and the All Blacks are also attracting interest from private equity money.

The deal is likely to herald the end of the Men's Six Nations taking place exclusively on free to air television, while the deal also takes account of the Women's and U-20s Championships.

CVC have been brought on board to increase the commercial value of the tournament and, with the rights up for grabs from next season, it is expected that at least some of the games will move behind a paywall.

As part of a recent deal, the Six Nations have bundled their television rights with the Autumn International series, meaning the deal will have an impact on all international matches in Europe outside the World Cup.

"Today’s announcement, by Six Nations Rugby and CVC, to seek regulatory approval to form a new partnership is very positive news for Irish rugby. If the agreement obtains approval CVC will acquire, over five years, a 1/7th share of the Six Nations tournament," Browne said.

"Importantly, under the agreement, Unions retain complete control of all sporting matters while all commercial and broadcast decisions, which will benefit from CVC’s commercial and marketing expertise, also requires majority Union approval.

"The Six Nations is the biggest, and most historic, annual showpiece of the professional rugby calendar and the financial driving force across all the unions involved.

"It is imperative the tournament remains at the forefront in terms of positioning, marketing and financing in the face of competition from other sports franchises.

"The IRFU, together with our fellow five Unions, is phasing its sale of equity to CVC, with payments materialising over the next five seasons. The total capital proceeds to Irish Rugby, if the deal is approved, will be up to Stg£48m (€56m) over this period, with approx. Stg £6m (€7m) net of costs due when the deal closes, later this year.

It is also expected that annual long-term revenues from the Six Nations will increase.

"This partnership will serve to increase the ambition, scope and attractiveness of the tournament in the coming seasons for players, fans, commercial partners and the ongoing development of our sport."

Browne was also keen to reiterate the financial position the union is in.

"This deal demonstrates the strength and attraction of the Six Nations Championship, of which Ireland is an integral part, and yet, ironically it serves to highlight the extremely precarious financial situation in which the IRFU currently finds itself because of the Covid pandemic," he said.

Put in context, today’s announcement comes against the backdrop of record losses for the IRFU in 19/20 of some €36m and similar ongoing significant revenue losses expected this year. In real terms the initial funds received from this deal will simply deliver the funding required to keep Irish rugby going for little more than a month.

"The real benefit of this agreement will come into effect in future

years. As normality resumes, with fans returning to our stadia in significant numbers and clubs and schools recommencing play, we can look forward to investing funds from this CVC deal into the development of our game, from grassroots up to the elite levels for men and women.

"In welcoming CVC to the Six Nations, it would be remiss of me not to mention the on-going support of our sponsors, our patrons, including our ten- and five-year ticketholders, and the vital support we receive from the government. This has been critical to our survival through these torrid times and I thank them all for their long-term commitment to our great game."

The deal is a financial boost to all of the unions, with the English RFU receiving €110m, the Welsh RU receiving €59m and the Scottish RU receiving €52m. That leaves €146m between France and Italy who have not confirmed their share.

