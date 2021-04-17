IRFU have big decisions to make on women's game in Ireland as ruthless France expose gulf in class

Ireland players Eimear Considine, and Sene Naoupu, centre, react after the heavy defeat to France. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

BEHIND the goal at the Bective End, two Australian men leaned against the steel fence and got a first-hand view of the widening gap at the top of the women’s game.

Ireland’s 45-0 win away to Wales suggested that this team might be capable of grabbling on to France and England’s coat-tails as the game develops in the coming years, but that success proved to be a mirage that disappeared in front of the eyes of the IRFU’s performance director David Nucifora and director of women’s rugby Anthony Eddy.

An eight-try-to-two win sends France into a Six Nations final against England next Saturday, while Ireland face a battle with Italy or Scotland to be the best of the rest a two-tier competition.

The semi-professional French were sensational at times, but Ireland didn’t play well.

If they were going to pull off an upset, they needed to take every chance, have a water-tight set-piece and limit their mistakes. Instead, they were impatient when opportunities came their way, loose out of touch and sloppy in contact.

Whereas Wales let them away with mistakes, France were a far less charitable outfit, running home a couple of gifts that reminded the home side what it takes at the top level.

The visitors started poorly, but Ireland weren’t good enough to punish their sloppiness and only had Hannah Tyrrell’s penalty to show from a decent first 10 minutes.

The game turned when Ireland were trying to attack from their own half and Jade Ulutele escaped a yellow card when she deliberately knocked the ball down.

The centre was blessed and her team made the most of the let-off, running in three tries in the period she should have been off the pitch.

A Dorothy Wall knock-on allowed France sweep wide off the scrum where Emilie Boulard drew the last defender and sent Caroline Boujard over in the corner.

Caroline Drouin converted and Ireland went in search of a response, but they came unstuck when Eimear Considine’s wild offload landed at the feet of scrum-half Laure Sansus, who cleverly kicked into the space behind Ireland’s line. Boulard controlled it with her foot and then touched down.

Ireland were beginning to panic as they sensed the game slipping away. Captain Ciara Griffin gave away a needless penalty, Boujard found touch, and Aoife McDermott hauled down a rampant maul earning herself a yellow card as referee Sara Cox awarded a penalty try.

Despite losing their second-row, Ireland did manage to hit back as Considine made a fine outside break but couldn’t find Tyrrell. France recovered, but Marjorie Mayans went off her feet and the out-half kicked to the corner.

This time, Moloney hit Nicola Fryday and mauled well which allowed the hooker peel off and crash over in the corner.

Tyrrell’s conversion was short and the one-way traffic resumed. A poor exit from the out-half was returned brilliantly by the impressive Boulard. She then tapped a penalty and Ireland needed a brilliant Claire Molloy tackle to prevent the try. Linda Djougang strayed offside and Drouin knocked over the penalty.

She was soon on conversion duty again as Moloney was penalised for holding on. The Irish line survived the first wave, but another offside allowed Sansus quick-tap and no one was stopping Safi N’Diaye from close range.

Nothing was going right for Ireland and even when they managed to get the ball in Beibhinn Parsons’ hands for just the second time in the half it resulted in a French try as, despite getting her knees to the floor, she was stripped by Cyrielle Banet, who waltzed home untouched.

Drouin’s final conversion of the half meant Ireland went in 38-8 down at the break.

Despite having the strong breeze at their backs, Ireland continued to struggle. Five minutes in, another lost lineout allowed Boujard attack out wide, Considine went high and from the 5m lineout the French kept their patience and winger Boujjard stepped inside Griffin to score.

The hosts were on the ropes and France kept swinging, delivering a seventh try in stunning style as Banet and Drouin offloaded out of tackles to find replacement back-row Romane Menager, who rounded Considine to finish brilliantly.

Ireland lost debutant Amee Leigh Murphy-Crowe to a yellow card for a high tackle and Drouin’s penalty took France past the half-century mark.

Banet got over for a second after a clever break from replacement scrum-half Pauline Bourdon, Ireland got a consolation score at the base of another maul through Emma Hooban.

The impressive Stacey Flood converted and her display was a rare bright spot for coach Adam Griggs who has much to consider.

His bosses at the union have big decisions to make if this team is going to have a hope in this company.

Scorers: Ireland: C Moloney try, E Hooban try each, H Tyrrell pen, S Flood con; France: C Boujard, C Banet 2 tries each, E Boulard, S N’Diaye, R Menager try each, 1 pen try, C Drouin 2 pens, 5 cons;

IRELAND - E Considine; L Delany (AL Murphy-Crowe 49), E Higgins, S Naoupu, B Parsons; H Tyrrell (S Flood 54), K Dane (E Lane 54); L Peat (K O’Dwyer 59), C Moloney (E Hooban 59), L Djougang (L Feely 59); A McDermott (B Hogan 50), N Fryday; D Wall, C Griffin, C Molloy (H O’Connor 54).

FRANCE – E Boulard; C Boujard (G Vernier 67), C Neisen (M Peyronnet 63), J Ulutule, C Banet; C Drouin, L Sansus (P Bourdon 56); A Deshayes (D Traore 63), A Sochat (L Touye 67), R Bernadou (C Joyeaux 48); M Fall, S N’Diaye; M Mayans, E Gros (R Menager 49), G Hermet (C Diallo 56).

Ref: S Cox (RFU).