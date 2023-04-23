IRFU explain why ‘I give a f**k’ protest flyers were confiscated at Ireland v England Six Nations clash

The IRFU have said flyers with the words ‘I give a f**k’ were confiscated at yesterday’s Six Nations match between Ireland and England at Musgrave Park because they contained “foul and abusive language”.

Before the game started, security staff were seen collecting and confiscating flyers with the words ‘I give a f**k’, which were seen being handed out in the main stand.

This relates to an article in the Daily Telegraph from two weeks ago which alleged that a “prominent figure in Irish rugby” said “who gives a f**k about women’s rugby” during a dinner last month.

An IRFU spokesperson said after the game that they were aware of the “protest” and while they “mightn’t agree with it ... everyone has the right to protest”.

The IRFU said the flyers were confiscated in line with anti-littering policy, while the “foul and abusive language” on the flyers was a consideration given the demographic of those in attendance.

Caoimhe Morris with the flyers. Pic: Twitter/Caoimhe Morris

Caoimhe Morris with the flyers. Pic: Twitter/Caoimhe Morris

Speaking to the Telegraph, Ireland fan Caoimhe Morris said: “We were told we weren’t allowed to bring them in because they had a curse word on them.

“But we wanted to show our support to the players. We wanted them to know that we are behind them, despite everything that has been happening. We wanted them to know that we care about women’s rugby.”

Morris kept one flyer safe inside her jacket and after the match asked a player to sign it. But while she was in the process of writing her name, security intervened to take it away.