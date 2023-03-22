| 13.1°C Dublin

Ireland's U-20 success highlights plight of game in Wales and Scotland

Ireland head coach Richie Murphy with the trophy after the U20 Six Nations match against England at Musgrave Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Brendan Fanning

If you were focused on the gripping battle in Musgrave Park on Sunday evening, you probably missed the carnage elsewhere. Between them, the under 20s of Scotland and Wales conceded more than a hundred points to Italy and France respectively. For good measure, the Scots were at home.

Not that their away form was uplifting. Earlier in the Championship campaign, Ireland put 82 points on them in Glasgow. By close of business they had a points difference of -144, with Wales on -88. This is not just a blip, this is an alarm bell that can be heard in the senior house of the Six Nations as clearly as its age grade equivalent.

