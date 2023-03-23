| 9.8°C Dublin

Ireland’s success shines a light on England’s woes – and they may be about to copy the Irish system

Two Irishmen will lead the way for England to copy a system that is the envy of the world

Leinster players huddle during a captain's run at the RDS Arena in Dublin ahead of this evening's URC clash with the Stormers. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster players huddle during a captain's run at the RDS Arena in Dublin ahead of this evening's URC clash with the Stormers. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

David Kelly Twitter Email

If you can’t beat ‘em, eh?

Perhaps it needed England’s most successful contemporary coach – an Irishman, by the way – to point the way forward.

