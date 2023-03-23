Ireland’s success shines a light on England’s woes – and they may be about to copy the Irish system

If you can’t beat ‘em, eh?

Perhaps it needed England’s most successful contemporary coach – an Irishman, by the way – to point the way forward.

Twenty years after trampling Ireland’s Grand Slam dream into dirt en route to the northern hemisphere’s solitary World Cup triumph, the English represent a mere footnote in the current story of international rugby.

They didn’t know it then but that singular triumph was built on shifting sand.

Ireland may not have appreciated that day’s failure was merely a painful intersection which would, incrementally, lead them to the summit of the global game.

England had the better players that day but had not constructed the structures to ensure sustainable success; Ireland had had an inferior squad but a superior system.

And so, while 2003 may have seemed inevitable, so too was 2023.

Everything happens for a reason. Irish rugby has coherently invested relatively limited resources in building from the bottom up; England have wasted vast amounts without any rational plan and are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

This week, Mark McCall, once run out of Ulster but now Saracens’ multiple title-winning coach, uttered in public what many in England have been privately contemplating for years.

The message is simple – follow Ireland’s lead.

English rugby, cleaved by club and country, is a mess; some clubs have gone bust, a national coach has been sacked one year out from a World Cup and, despite player numbers which are a multiple of Ireland’s, none of last week’s defeated squad would make an Irish XV.

McCall, who has nothing to benefit from saying so, believes that the central contracting system deployed by Ireland, instituted in the final years of the last century when the sport here was a chaotic, anarchic shambles, should be copied by England.

“It is a potential solution when you see how well the Irish system works,” he says. “Central contracts work very well for both provinces and Ireland.”

His declaration is at once a statement reflecting both the failure of English rugby and the starkly contrasting accomplishments of the Irish game.

In Ireland, the provinces are aligned to allow its international stars to shine. And more, each can prosper at the same time.

When England won that 2003 World Cup, they did so upon the back of legends forged in the fire of the last great amateur Lions tour of 1997 – Back, Johnson, Dallaglio, Greenwood, Shaw.

Their clubs dominated Europe then too, but whether through conceit or complacency, nobody looked under the bonnet to see how it all worked, and how long the engine could sustain them.

Ireland’s vehicle seemed modest in comparison but it was built to last.

As the provinces return to action this weekend, with one eye on European action at the start of April, the seamless transition points to the durability of the Irish foundation.

Watch closely and you will notice that all four provinces possess the ambition to play the game in a manner similar to that of the national side, filled predominantly with players who can, conceivably, graduate to slot in seamlessly at international level.

They do that with players and coaches paid for either directly or indirectly by their Union, who retain ultimate control on policy and procedure.

There have been crinkles, when Munster under Johann van Graan seemed to forget what country it is in during a period of stasis there, or when there has been occasionally an over-load of overseas players in one position.

Provincial bosses have often cavilled at impositions from above but, unlike England – not to mention Wales or Scotland – there have been no bankruptcies, threatened strikes, or endless years of under-achievement.

The players returned to the provinces by their national squad this week have been carefully monitored with scientific data, and the entire system is predicated on achieving maximum performance levels, regardless of whether they appear for club or country.

“The joined-up approach with coaches, unions and the provinces is unbelievably powerful,” says Andy Farrell, the Ireland head coach, a man whose has intimate knowledge of why the English approach is not so joined up.

Ireland’s only lingering disappointment is how their methods have yet to improve their World Cup record.

Even England managed a final in 2007 with the lingering intellectual capital of that 2003 cohort, while their 2019 run was achieved despite domestic discord and a wildly inconsistent international coach.

Others will point to the fact that, despite their abysmal domestic structure, Wales have won as many Grand Slams since 2005 as Ireland have in their entire history.

It is a potent argument, one which will be magnified if, for example, Leinster manage to garner an eminently achievable two-trophy haul this spring.

Ireland’s response to amateurism may have taken more time but it has proved much more durable.

Even France, disparate and disaffected, in 2019, finally agreed that club and country must align to bring success to all.

In England, cash-stricken clubs who can’t afford to pay their internationals because their Union will not, are now seeing their stars flee to France.

In the late 1990s, this is what was happening in Ireland, when it struggled to grapple with professionalism, when the ‘wild west’ prompted ‘wild geese’.

Ironically, one of them, Conor O’Shea, is now the man charged with ensuring England belatedly construct a system fit for purpose in an ever-changing landscape.

He need only peer home across the water to see exactly how it was done.

Meanwhile, expect the Irish to win four from four this weekend, buoyantly bouncing into their respective European assignments.

Greased by clear provincial pathways, widespread co-operation and recurring under-age triumphs, Ireland’s wheels keep turning.

In England, the wheels have come off their chariot.