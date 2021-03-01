| -0.9°C Dublin

Ireland's Six Nations mid-term report - Green shoots visible but still cause for concern

Positives and negatives in Ireland's Six Nations mid-term report

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell prior to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Italy and Ireland at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile Expand

David Kelly Twitter Email

Ireland are effectively at the mid-point of their Championship after inevitably despatching Italy, the perennial gambol in the sunshine that splits the meaningful pair of contests either side of it.

Having lost their opening two games for the first time this century, there is little logic in extracting Saturday’s evidence to support confidence that Ireland are necessarily on track to complete a late spring renaissance in their final pair of matches.

They may have, however, stumbled upon a selection and style that suits them; trouble was, the enterprise disintegrated in the second half; hence the ongoing uncertainty.

