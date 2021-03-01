Ireland's Six Nations mid-term report - Green shoots visible but still cause for concern

Ireland are effectively at the mid-point of their Championship after inevitably despatching Italy, the perennial gambol in the sunshine that splits the meaningful pair of contests either side of it.

Having lost their opening two games for the first time this century, there is little logic in extracting Saturday’s evidence to support confidence that Ireland are necessarily on track to complete a late spring renaissance in their final pair of matches.

They may have, however, stumbled upon a selection and style that suits them; trouble was, the enterprise disintegrated in the second half; hence the ongoing uncertainty.

England’s implosion offers hope of a final flourish, as does an impressive recent record against the

notoriously untrustworthy Scots.

There are enough green shoots to offer encouragement; and yet enough creases to invite concern.

Coach – Andy Farrell 6

Judgement remains suspended, worryingly so, given Ireland are so deep into his reign. Avoiding an overhaul of his staff was an oversight, confirmed by the benefits afforded by Paul O’Connell’s addition.



Captain – Johnny Sexton 7

Debate about his involvement will remain topical, for as long as his performing abilities out-weigh any physical disabilities, and also the inability of others to sustain meaningful competition.

Billy Burns 5

Coaches remain pinned to his status but Joey Carbery’s tentative return will challenge his position and the trial of dovetailing with Sexton as dual play-maker is merely a short-term gambit.

Garry Ringrose 8

A true game-breaker, having mopped up defensive concerns for now, Leinster man’s lines of running and distribution are central component of side’s latent intent to seek greater expression.

Conor Murray 7

Ambivalence about ongoing role complicated by apparent unsuitability to adapt game to patterns now demanded by coaches but also by the ignorance – John Cooney – or unpreparedness – Craig Casey – of alternatives.

James Lowe 5

Irish rugby has spent millions preparing him for an international duty but the evidence so far has produced precious little return on the investment. A diamond in Leinster blue, he has failed to sparkle in green.

James Ryan 8

Even with a return to performances of mere mortal standards, Ryan’s constant excellence and leadership is a bellwether for a pack who still, however, struggle to produce sustained consistency.

Cian Healy 5

One of a number of players of whom Irish management must decide whether to persist with in this World Cup cycle or resist. They clearly remain unconvinced but his durability is admirable.

Jamison Gibson-Park 5

Scrum-half is a lightning rod for criticism of the management’s development after usurping Luke McGrath and John Cooney; Casey may trump all and should end argument sooner rather than later.

Rob Herring 5

Another positional area of uncertainty; structural improvements have reduced the heat on Irish hookers and Herring will retreat behind better ball-playing options.

Andrew Porter 6

Has undergone an unnecessarily disruptive year of selectorial shuffling which hasn’t severely dampened his effectiveness; we argue he should remain as principally a tight-head option.

Tadhg Beirne 8

Beirne has smartened up his application and, as the lodestar of this team’s emphasis on a different way, he can now combine defensive dynamism with attacking ambition and shirt is his to lose.

Iain Henderson 7

Has still time to affirm previous predictions of true greatness by delivering a few years of prolonged prominence based on recent form, after too often merely offering fleeting glimpses of undoubted world class.

Rhys Ruddock 5

Earned only his first Six Nations start in an 11-year Irish career against the French and was as physically effective as expected. Is not a squad option when bulging back-row options are all available.

Josh Van der Flier 5

If Farrell stumbled upon a balanced back-row fit for purpose – Italian incompetence a large asterisk – Van der Flier must now respond in joust with Connors.

CJ Stander7

Another pilloried for perceived inadequacies as Irish stumbled through 2020, Stander can always be counted upon to deliver the incessant work-rate required once one doesn’t ask him to do what he cannot.

Tadhg Furlong 7

Haste to return him to the international fray betrays the fault-lines brutally exposed in his absence, from needless front-row shuffling to second-row indecision. Also one of the team’s best footballers. Must be minded.

Ross Byrne 5

Another who has suffered inadequacies in a harsh spotlight but only by being granted ill-fitting opportunities. If Ireland are indeed moving on, they must ruthlessly do so without him.

Craig Casey 5

It’s not really a careless whisper anymore; the secret is out and the Shannon kid is the future of this Irish side; we hope the Jonny Wilkinson comparisons don’t damage him and he gets to smell the roses along the way.

Hugo Keenan 7

Ireland’s Stockdale syndrome at 15 seems like a forgettable memory now; already rivalling his predecessor’s metronomic dependability as a security option.



Keith Earls 6

Another of the old guard desperately scrambling to retain relevance; case hasn’t been helped by often shambolic attacking structure; sublime late finish in Rome a reminder of unparalleled ability.

Robbie Henshaw 8

In a now established midfield, Henshaw is in a rich vein of for on and off the ball, dominating physically with imposing carries and tackling demonically, albeit neither destructive attribute dilutes a willingness to create.

Will Connors 6

Italian brace a throwback to the trailing lines of the traditional roaming opensides but it is his efforts on

the floor that will guarantee his retention for the rest of this championship.

Rónan Kelleher 6

Has edged further ahead in the pecking order after departure coincided with appalling final quarter by the Irish side; still not earned enough trust from touch but getting there. Fine ball-player.

Peter O’Mahony 0

Not only was the red card expensive for his team and their championship hopes, but the personal cost could be punitive.

Dave Kilcoyne 6

Awaiting clarification on a head injury, Munster man could do with a break as he enjoys a new lease of life, realising that time is ticking on a career which some believe could have delivered more. At just 32, it might still do.

Jordan Larmour 6

Like his Leinster counterpart on the opposite wing, still capable of defensive howlers which served to remove him from full-back debate but a dazzling attacker who can make people smile if he gets good ball.

Ryan Baird 5

Enthusiastic romp in Rome a harbinger of a long career; Ryan called the first three balls to him as an endorsement and an exuberant first carry demonstrated his power. He also has panache and let’s hope Ireland let him show it.

Jack Conan 5

His injury-inflicted demise was as sudden and unexpected as his welcome reprise; although that too stemmed from injury to others. Farrell is a fan; his biggest battle remains at his club.