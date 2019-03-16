Sport Six Nations

Saturday 16 March 2019

Ireland's Six Nations campaign ends in dismal defeat: As it happened

Hadleigh Parkes of Wales scores his side's first try
Hadleigh Parkes of Wales scores his side's first try
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, left, in conversation with Wales head coach Warren Gatland
A general view of the Principality Stadium ahead of Wales v Ireland

Tony Considine

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: The end of an era in the Six Nations and why Wales vs Ireland will be an 'absolute war'

In association with Aldi

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport