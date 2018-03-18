Ireland's rugby heroes finally en route home with weather delaying our Grand Slam champions

Ireland's Grand Slam homecoming fell foul of the wintry weather as a second wave of snow inside a month decimated Sunday's sporting schedule.

Joe Schmidt's side were due to touch down in Dublin and drink in the adoration of their fans after beating England at Twickenham on Saturday.

But the second round of 'the Beast from the East' meant the celebrations had to be abandoned. "The Ireland team homecoming planned for this afternoon has been cancelled due to heavy snowfall," a statement from Irish Rugby read.

Ireland's Cian Healy with the Six Nations trophy in London Heathrow before boarding a delayed flight to Dublin. Picture; Gerry Mooney

"Irish Rugby would thank all supporters for their continued support throughout this campaign." The players looked a little jaded at Heathrow Airport as they headed home with the Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies among their carry-on luggage.

Ireland's Cian Healy collects his passport and flight tickets with the six nations trophy in London Heathrow before boarding a delayed flight to Dublin. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Speaking earlier this morning, Joe Schmidt revealed the wisdom he imparted to his troops at half-time before they delivered Ireland's third ever Grand Slam triumph. The Kiwi's charges led 21-5 at the break thanks to tries from Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Jacob Stockdale's seventh five-pointer of the tournament.

Ireland's Jordan Lamour with the Triple Crown in London Heathrow before boarding a delayed flight to Dublin. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Speaking to Marian Finucane on RTE Radio One this morning, Schmidt outlined what was said and by whom during the interval. "Different people have key things to say and obviously Rory speaks a little bit, Andy Farrell spoke a little bit about the defence and primed them for a couple of things we anticipated they would do in the second half," he said.

"I just said,'We have to be win the next 20 minutes. I want you to go out and keep playing, keep attacking'.

"Sometimes what you say doesn't eventuate and for eight minutes we didn't do much attacking because we were trying to defend our line. The next 20 minutes we won 3-0 so in winning that it allowed us the breathing space to be able to withstand the late game when we were a little bit disorganised with different players in different positions."

England would go on to add two second half tries but it wasn't enough as Ireland held on for a 24-15 win and a place alongside the classes of 1948 and 2009 in the history books.

Online Editors