Ireland’s rising number of missed tackles will focus the minds for Murrayfield test

When Andy Farrell was first announced as head coach, there was a school of thought that Ireland would become a very defensive team that didn’t put as much emphasis on the attacking side of things.

Four years on, that suggestion has been emphatically put to bed, as Ireland’s multi-layered attack is now arguably the best in the world. As a result, supporters have been treated to a more exciting, more expansive, free-flowing approach, which, naturally, throws up more errors than a more rigid game-plan would.

That, however, doesn’t mean Farrell has moved away from the steely mindset that made him so successful, both as a player and as a defence coach.

For a man whose reputation has been forged on being an outstanding defensive mind, he won’t have been pleased with the rate that Italy carved open Ireland in Rome last weekend.

There were extenuating circumstances, as a new half-back duo, Craig Casey and Ross Byrne, as well as a fresh centre combination of Stuart McCloskey and Bundee Aki, didn’t always look like a cohesive unit. Considering their lack of game-time and allowing for Italy’s obvious improvements in attack, that was to be expected, but Farrell won’t ignore the rising missed tackle count.

If ever there was proof that stats don’t always tell the full story, then consider the following.

Three games into the Six Nations, Ireland have missed 79 tackles, 13 more than they missed in their five games in last year’s tournament, yet they once again boast the best defensive record. Despite France winning the Grand Slam last year, Ireland finished the tournament having conceded the fewest points and tries, as well as scoring more than the champions on both counts.

To have missed 66 tackles and only managed to concede four tries is pretty remarkable, yet as the rising trend continues, Ireland need to tighten things up. Their 24 missed tackles in Rome followed a whopping 38 in the win over France and 17 against Wales, but Ireland have only coughed up four tries, one of which came off an intercept last weekend.

To put those numbers into context, Ireland missed 12 tackles against Italy last year, 16 in the defeat to France and 10 against Wales.

Garry Ringrose’s presence was badly missed in the outside channel, as Bundee Aki struggled defensively in the ‘13’ jersey, while that spread further out to James Lowe, who looked less comfortable defending on the edge than he has done recently.

Johnny Sexton’s calming presence would also have made a significant difference, but as Farrell continues to build depth, he does so knowing that with a dangerous Scotland to come next, missing as many tackles could derail Ireland’s Grand Slam bid.

Finn Russell won’t need a second invitation to take advantage of the kind of dog legs that appeared at Stadio Olimpico, with Aki’s lack of game-time, especially at outside centre, becoming increasingly obvious as the game wore on. We saw the best and worst of Russell in Paris on Sunday, as he was part of everything good about Scotland’s impressive attack, while he also made errors that are part of his high-risk approach.

It helps too that Scotland’s midfield has a much better balance to it, with Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones forming the kind of cohesive centre partnership that Ireland lacked in Rome.

After a few days off, the Ireland squad will reconvene tomorrow for a mini two-day camp before Sunday week’s trip to Murrayfield.

Farrell may have moved away from solely focusing on the defence coach role, with Simon Easterby now in that position, but he still has a huge say.

As the clock entered the red at Stadio Olimpico, Farrell came down from the coaches’ box and onto the side of the pitch. The TV cameras picked up his shout of: “Mur (Conor Murray), if we get it (ball) back, keep playing.”

Clearly mindful that the Six Nations could come down to points difference, Farrell was keen to put an even bigger score on Italy, which reminded us of how, back in November, he was critical of his players for kicking the ball dead to end the game against 14-man Fiji.

Farrell believes there is a duty on his Ireland team to entertain, just as there is to win.

Some people may not have predicted that kind of positive approach when he took over, but don’t be fooled into thinking that he has forgotten about his defensive principles.