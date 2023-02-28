| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland’s rising number of missed tackles will focus the minds for Murrayfield test

Cian Tracey

Ireland's head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland's head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

When Andy Farrell was first announced as head coach, there was a school of thought that Ireland would become a very defensive team that didn’t put as much emphasis on the attacking side of things.

Four years on, that suggestion has been emphatically put to bed, as Ireland’s multi-layered attack is now arguably the best in the world. As a result, supporters have been treated to a more exciting, more expansive, free-flowing approach, which, naturally, throws up more errors than a more rigid game-plan would.

Most Watched

Privacy