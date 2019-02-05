It has happened just once before in the 20 years of the Six Nations that Ireland have lost at home on day one.

It has happened just once before in the 20 years of the Six Nations that Ireland have lost at home on day one.

Ireland's previous responses to opening round defeats suggests Scotland could be in for a rough afternoon

It came back in 2012 when Wales confirmed their 2011 World Cup quarter-final superiority over the Irish.

They have been beaten away from home three times in round one; to England in 2000, France in 2004 and Scotland in 2017.

In all four cases, they have bounced back to victory in round two, routinely taking care of Scotland in 2000, Wales in 2004 and Italy in 2012 and 2017.

February 5, 2000: England 50 Ireland 18, Twickenham

What next? Ireland 44 Scotland 22, Aviva Stadium

Where did Ireland finish? Third

Ireland were completely overwhelmed by England’s blend of forward power and the backline pace, with

out-half Jonny Wilkinson as the pivot.

The holes everywhere in Ireland’s defence were not so apparent against Scotland in round two.

It was the first time Ireland had beaten Scotland since 1988, the visitors arriving into Dublin as defending champions of the then Five Nations.

This is often recalled as the dawn of Ireland’s new and improved era as Ronan O’Gara, Peter Stringer, Shane Horgan, Simon Easterby and John Hayes made their international debuts, all embarking on long careers.

February 14, 2004: France 35 Ireland 17, Stade de France

What next? Ireland 36 Wales 15, Aviva Stadium

Where did Ireland finish? second

The Irish looked a world removed from the collection that would stun World Cup winners England in Twickenham three weeks later when France exposed their frailties in Paris.

The signs of improvement were rooted in a ruthless four-try 40 minutes against Wales as hooker Shane Byrne picked up a double and Ronan O’Gara and Brian O’Driscoll punched in tries.

This was the starting point for Ireland to reel off four straight wins to climb to a second-place finish.

February 5, 2012: Ireland 21 Wales 23, Aviva Stadium

What next? Ireland 42 Italy 10, Aviva Stadium

Where did Ireland finish? third

The Irish were left to count the cost of a last-minute loss to Leigh Halfpenny’s penalty.

The chance came around when Stephen Ferris’s aggression got the better of his discipline, being binned for a tip tackle which Halfpenny punished to the fullest extent. It revived memories of their 2011 World Cup quarter-final failure against the Welsh in Australia.

Again, the luck of the draw meant the Italians were offered up as a chance to reboot the campaign. Ireland struggled to shake off the hangover, leading by just seven at the break, thanks to Keith Earls crossing and Tommy Bowe’s 21st try for his country.

Slowly, Jonathan Sexton drove Ireland to higher standards as Bowe, prop Tom Court and wing Andrew Trimble all touched down in the final quarter.

The loss in Murrayfield has often been referenced by Joe Schmidt as one that still stands out for how Ireland literally “didn’t get off the bus”.

The coach could point to the delay to their travel time, reaching the ground behind schedule, as a reason why Ireland failed to show their trademark tenacity.

They gave themselves too much to do when slipping

21-5 behind at the break in what was a performance reminiscent of their 2015 World Cup quarter-final exit to Argentina.

There is no easier place to go than Rome to repair dented confidence and the Irish took their frustrations out on the Italians.

There were nine tries, including hat-tricks from CJ Stander and Craig Gilroy to put the train firmly back on track.

Online Editors