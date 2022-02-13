Ireland’s leadership deficiencies and struggles against power game cruelly exposed by flying French

If your rugby day yesterday started with the trench warfare from Cardiff, where Wales and Scotland nutted and ping-ponged each other for 80 minutes in the lashing rain, you knew what was coming later would be a different sort of scrap.

Paris didn’t feel like early February yesterday. In the bad old days Ireland used to dread this place in springtime, for they knew the positive, uplifting effect it had on the home team. This is a different Ireland side altogether: better players, better prepared, and on a run of nine wins. Still, there was a feeling things could get out of hand.

Why? Because when you combine athleticism with power and skill the only thing that can go wrong is to have players tuned in to the wrong frequency. These fellas in blue are not the finished article, but they are all on the right station. They know the playlist; they know the words; they even have enough talent to throw in some tricky harmonies. Maybe they need some more lung power.

Even so, combined it is awesome. Good enough to stop in their tracks an Ireland side who made Wales look pedestrian and dim in Lansdowne Road a week ago. Their problem was that having stopped Ireland they didn’t ditch them altogether.

By the close of business last night France’s journey towards a World Cup, paved with back-to-back seasons of Six Nations domination, looks like money in the bank before money in the bank became something you’d worry about. This is a mission on which they recently passed the half-way mark. They talk about getting better all the time. It doesn’t have to be whopping great instalments, just bit by bit.

Yet after this, Fabien Galthié has got some more clarity about stuff to be fixed. Was it a shortage of fitness or plain immaturity that saw them take the stressed route to the destination? In the last quarter, long after Ireland’s rapid-fire 14 points salvo from Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park — topped by Joey Carbery — they were knee deep in a task of containment when it was their blitz that had been doing Ireland most damage.

With time almost up they could have lost it had replacement Dan Sheehan, who did a fine job, been able to hold a long pass from Jack Carty out wide. The hooker might not have got over but for sure he would have put the away side in a try-scoring, and possible match-winning, position.

Andy Farrell has different concerns. As a coach he will be immensely proud of how his team managed to stay in touch when they were being outgunned all over the place. With 15 minutes left on the clock his battered team had conceded almost twice as many turnovers in contact, at 13-8, and were having to fight tooth and nail at every tackle just to hang on to the ball. Even with Garry Ringrose in very good form it’s very hard to build pressure that way.

But Farrell will also wonder why, with his side trailing 21-27 and France looking both tired and worried, captain James Ryan asked Joey Carbery to shoot for goal instead of going to touch. The French looked very relieved as they got a breather, and offered up thanks for conceding three rather than a possible seven.

This raises the issue of leadership. In the last few days the Ireland coach has had back-to-back concerns about his crew of captains. First Johnny Sexton pulled out with what has been presented as a minor soft tissue injury, and when Ryan went off just before half time, we feared the worst. He was back in harness as the team ran out for the second half. You’d never question his bravery, but that call not to chase seven points was a bad read.

Farrell also got further evidence in a case that should have been closed long ago regarding Conor Murray’s usefulness at this level. When Ireland, through bravery and opportunism had made a game of it again, and needed to get from third gear to fourth, Murray was not the man for the job.

Then there is the stuff Farrell can do very little about. We don’t have any Uini Atonios in Ireland. At a trimmed down 130kg he is plain scary. At the other end of the scale is winger Gabin Villiere, weighing in at just 88kg. The wing doesn’t just punch above his weight, he floors people. Twice in the space of a minute he gobbled up Bundee Aki and Hugo Keenan.

This is the most athletic team Ireland have ever assembled but they don’t have that range, and neither do they have anyone in the form of Damian Penaud. He had a packed Stade de France on their feet when he stepped Keenan in the corridor so narrow you thought route one was his only option.

Keenan is the perfect example of a player who does everything very well without having an X factor in his deck. Tadhg Beirne is in that category — his left-footed kick to the corner late in the game was skill of a high order from a player who left everything on the pitch.

Maybe France were showing Ireland too much respect when Beirne and co were desperately hanging on, with Jaminet banging over penalties in the first half to build a steady lead, rather than demolishing what France had in front of them.

All the vital signs for Ireland were flashing red: Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter were having to blow a head gasket just to get parity on carries. That both props stayed on the field so long illustrated the shortage of back-up as well as their own savage hunger for the job.

They must have felt the first half would never end, such was the domination of France all over the field. It seemed destined.

On Friday the incomparable Susie Dent gave us the word of the day: “Arsle (verb, 19th century): to find yourself going backwards in a task rather than making any progress at all.”

Right there and then we feared this was going to be a Valentine’s weekend with all the romance of an abatoir. And the rate France were cutting through Ireland was part of the bloody script. Yet it went down to the wire, with the crowd massively relieved to see Romain Ntamack close the game. What started out as one-way traffic developed an interesting contra flow. Quite the occasion.