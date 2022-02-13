| 7.6°C Dublin

Ireland’s leadership deficiencies and struggles against power game cruelly exposed by flying French

Brendan Fanning

Mack Hansen runs in to score Ireland's first try against France. Photo by Seb Daly Expand
Mack Hansen runs in to score Ireland's first try against France. Photo by Seb Daly

If your rugby day yesterday started with the trench warfare from Cardiff, where Wales and Scotland nutted and ping-ponged each other for 80 minutes in the lashing rain, you knew what was coming later would be a different sort of scrap.

Paris didn’t feel like early February yesterday. In the bad old days Ireland used to dread this place in springtime, for they knew the positive, uplifting effect it had on the home team. This is a different Ireland side altogether: better players, better prepared, and on a run of nine wins. Still, there was a feeling things could get out of hand.

