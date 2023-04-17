Ireland’s lack of a clinical edge is a massive concern

Ireland's Linda Djougang is tackled by Italy's Michela Sillari during the Tik Tok Six Nations tie at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile.

Cian Tracey

With the clock well into the red at the end of a frustrating opening half, Ireland piled on the pressure inside the Italian ’22.