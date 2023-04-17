Ireland’s lack of a clinical edge is a massive concern

With the clock well into the red at the end of a frustrating opening half, Ireland piled on the pressure inside the Italian ’22.

As they worked their way through the phases, opportunities came and went, with Italy happy to concede penalties, backing their defence to hold firm.

Had the visitors showed more of a cutting edge up to that point, Italy would have thought twice before coughing up cheap penalties, yet they felt comfortable enough to withstand whatever the green jerseys threw at them.

By the time Grace Moore knocked on to bring her side’s dominant spell and the first half to an end, Ireland had spent a whopping six consecutive minutes inside Italy’s ’22.

To have left without scoring a point was a body blow, as Italy won a major psychological battle that ultimately set the platform for them to kick on and seal victory.

Greg McWilliams’ glass is always half-full, so you can imagine the head coach’s message at the break was to keep hammering away, and the door would eventually open.

​So, when the impressive Alyssa D’Inca scored the first of her two tries a minute after the restart, all of Ireland’s momentum was suddenly lost, and from there, trailing 14-0, McWilliams’ side left themselves with too much of a mountain to climb.

It wasn’t just that period at the end of the first 40 minutes that proved costly as Ireland’s lack of a cutting edge was their undoing throughout what was another bitterly disappointing day at the office.

To overly focus on the few positives would do a disservice to a proud team who want to be judged on their performances on the pitch, and not by the distractions that continue off it.

They have been together for a few weeks now, and putting in the hours as professionals, and they must expect better of themselves, regardless of what anyone else on the outside thinks.

The stats tell their own story because by most metrics Ireland had the edge over Italy, but their sloppiness in the red zone is a big concern.

McWilliams and his coaches can point to the fact that at least their side are finding themselves in such good scoring positions, but time and time again, they were inaccurate in attack, with their skill level not at the required international standard.

Ireland spent nine minutes seven seconds in the Italy ’22, they had 62pc possession, 66pc territory, and had ball-in-hand for 16 minutes and 25 seconds, yet they were still beaten 24-7.

For all that Italy, much like their male counterparts, are an improving force in the Test arena, they are still some way short of the best teams, as England had highlighted in their previous outing.

With England arriving to Musgrave Park on Saturday, there are real concerns they could rack up another seriously big score. There is no point pretending otherwise.

So many areas of Ireland’s game require improvements that it’s difficult to see them being able to turn things around ahead of the inevitable onslaught that awaits this weekend.

Their breakdown continues to struggle, the lineout is malfunctioning, the defence looks all at sea at times, while their attack is misfiring.

The lineout is too predictable in trying to hit captain Nichola Fryday, and although you can understand their rationale in simplifying things, they need to keep the opposition on their toes by varying the point of attack.

Too often players look unsure of their role in the defensive system, with England watching on, no doubt believing they can pick them apart.

To concede a try off first phase is a coach killer, but as Sofia Stefan crossed on 28 minutes, you sensed it was going to be another tough afternoon in Parma, and so it proved.

This wasn’t on the same devastating scale as the World Cup qualifier heartache, but you couldn’t honestly say that Ireland are any closer to narrowing what is a widening gap – not just with the likes of France and England, but Wales and Italy now too. Facing England with a leaky defence is a recipe for disaster and unless they shore things up, the Red Roses will run riot in Cork.

Twenty-eight missed tackles against a team like Italy is alarming; then when you throw in 16 handling errors and four knock-ons, the issues are laid bare.

One of the many tasks facing McWilliams is to figure out how to get more out of an undoubted talent like Dorothy Wall, who has so much to offer but hasn’t been at her best.

After struggling at scrum-time in the opening defeat to Wales, Ireland have at least solidified that particular area, with Linda Djougang central to those improvements, and Christy Haney’s introduction at tighthead also helping.

The penalty try on Saturday was encouraging, but Ireland left plenty of other scores behind them.

​The make-up of the back-line has chopped and changed, which hasn’t help build continuity, with the balance in midfield an ongoing issue.

The back-three is lacking an out-and-out finisher. How McWilliams would love to have wingers Beibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe available.

The sevens flyers would not have passed up some of the chances Ireland created in Italy, with two tries, one of which was a penalty try, in three games illustrating that lack of cohesion in attack.

The quality of opposition is about to ramp up, and unless Ireland can somehow cause what would be a major upset against England, McWilliams’ side are facing the brutal reality of finishing the Six Nations with the wooden spoon.