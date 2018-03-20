Ireland's Grand Slam winning captain Rory Best pens new deal with IRFU

Rory Best has signed a contract extension with the IRFU that will take up until the end of the 2019 World Cup.

Rory Best has signed a contract extension with the IRFU that will take up until the end of the 2019 World Cup.

Fresh from captaining Ireland to the Grand Slam, Best said he was in a "privileged position as captain of Ireland and Ulster".

Best took over the Ireland captaincy in 2016 ahead of the Six Nations Championship and has won 111 caps for his country, making him Ireland's third most capped player.

"I am in a very privileged position as captain of Ireland and Ulster to be involved with two groups of incredibly talented players," said Besat. "I feel I can continue to make a contribution to both Ireland and Ulster Rugby and am delighted to have extended my IRFU contract to the next World Cup.

"Support of family, friends and supporters is a hugely important element for any professional sportsperson and I would like to thank everyone for their support, but specifically my wife Jodie who has been incredible and has ensured that as a family we have been able to share in all the great memories of the last few years." IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, added: "Rory has been an outstanding leader for Ireland and continues to produce stand-out performances at the highest level of the game.

"He is an important member of the Ireland leadership group and we are delighted that he will continue to play a central role in Irish Rugby."

Online Editors