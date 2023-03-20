| 10.2°C Dublin

Ireland’s Grand designs now extend to conquering the World

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Farrell’s team have ticked every box along the way. It’s no guarantee of success, but they’ll give France a real crack

Dan Sheehan scores Ireland&rsquo;s third try during the Six Nations match against England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Dan Sheehan scores Ireland’s third try during the Six Nations match against England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Thousands of tiny flashlights lit up as Jaco Peyper lifted his whistle to his lips; history was there to be captured by a legion of celebrating Irish fans who wanted to have a warm memory to go to when the world finally turns.

Right now, their team is the best in the world. In the last 10 games, they’ve beaten New Zealand twice away from home, Wales, Scotland and Italy away and South Africa, Australia, Fiji, France and England in Dublin.

