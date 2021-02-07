| 4.3°C Dublin

Ireland's back row have a lot to prove - and 80 minutes to prove it

Neil Francis

&lsquo;Josh van der Flier needs to darken his outlook, become a little more savvy and cynical.&rsquo; Photo: Sportsfile

On March 20, 1982 Ireland played France in the Parc des Princes for the Grand Slam. Ireland had won the Triple Crown by beating Scotland 21-12 on February 20. The prize of the first Grand Slam since 1948 just lingered too long in the blurred cross hairs and the team celebrated for a full month before they waddled onto the pitch.

The French, who had been abysmal all season, had decided that whatever happened the Paddies would not be celebrating a Grand Slam on their watch on their turf.

The French selectors decided it was time to bring back the heavies, or as Hedley Lamarr put it in Blazing Saddles: "I want rustlers, cut throats, murderers, bounty hunters, desperados, mugs, pugs, nit wits, dim wits, vipers, snipers, con men, Indian agents, Mexican bandits, muggers, buggerers, bush whackers, horn swogglers, horse thieves, bull dykes, train robbers, bank robbers, ass kickers, suit kickers and Methodists."

