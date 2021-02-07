Ireland's back row have a lot to prove - and 80 minutes to prove it

On March 20, 1982 Ireland played France in the Parc des Princes for the Grand Slam. Ireland had won the Triple Crown by beating Scotland 21-12 on February 20. The prize of the first Grand Slam since 1948 just lingered too long in the blurred cross hairs and the team celebrated for a full month before they waddled onto the pitch.

The French, who had been abysmal all season, had decided that whatever happened the Paddies would not be celebrating a Grand Slam on their watch on their turf.

The French selectors decided it was time to bring back the heavies, or as Hedley Lamarr put it in Blazing Saddles: "I want rustlers, cut throats, murderers, bounty hunters, desperados, mugs, pugs, nit wits, dim wits, vipers, snipers, con men, Indian agents, Mexican bandits, muggers, buggerers, bush whackers, horn swogglers, horse thieves, bull dykes, train robbers, bank robbers, ass kickers, suit kickers and Methodists."

France picked a heavy duty crew and brought back half a dozen 30-somethings to do a real job on Ireland. Jean Francois Imbernon, Jean Luc Joinel, Robert Paparemborde and the renowned scrummager Pierre Dospital - which is where most of the Irish pack ended up after the match, d'ospital!

It was funny looking at that team on paper. No Fijians and no Saffers in it just French men. Crooked nosed, broken toothed, cauliflower-eared, hairy-arsed French forwards who kicked Ireland from one end of the pitch to the other. There is no substitute for experience or toughness. In the scheme of things a 22-9 loss in Paris is, on sober reflection, a long way distant from some of the thrashings Ireland have endured there over the decades but considering a Grand Slam was on the line it felt like 220-9.

In the lead up to today's eagerly anticipated encounter against the Welsh in Cardiff, Josh Adams, the highly-rated Welsh winger, broke Covid curfew by attending a gender reveal party with his family. Adams' partner is expecting their child. It was a pretty silly thing to do in the circumstances and the punishment will be heavy for the player. Given that Liam Williams and Jonathan Davies are already unavailable that leaves a big hole in Wales' backfield in terms of experience, skill and quality.

In the lead up to the 1982 match in Paris, Willie Duggan also broke curfew before the game, but it was almost obligatory that you did so in those days. Some Parisian taxi driver broke Willie's arm with his head and Ireland's toughest hombre did not play in the big game.

Ronan Kearney was a decent player but when you need something special to happen you had to have someone like Duggan on the pitch. He was one guy who would never roll over. When the French realised that Duggan was out they licked their lips, rolled up their sleeves and emptied Ireland. Shorn of their bulwark and lightning conductor Ireland's challenge never happened.

In the 2013 Lions tour to Australia, the one where Wazza picked about 60 Welshmen, there were several moments in the first half when the Australian pack raised the white flag. The pressure from the Lions pack was relentless and the Aussies had succumbed long before the final whistle. The scoreboard showed a comprehensive 16-41 to the visitors. No one could complain about the outcome of the series.

The back-row that finished the game that day was Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau. Sam Warburton was injured in the second Test and couldn't play in the decider. At that stage that foursome were as good as any in the international arena in terms of a back-row and were especially good on that tour. They also had the powerhouse Alun Wyn Jones captaining from in front of them. It is not a surprise that they won that test series.

That series though was played eight years ago. In the pro game that is a long time. Have the Welsh, a bit like the French, brought back and also kept on some of their hardnosed experienced core - Tipuric (31), Lydiate (33), Faletau (30) and Jones (35) have 384 caps between them - that's 36 more than the entire Ireland pack. Just how significant will that experience be today?

More recently, Warren Gatland opted for Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Ross Moriarty and Aaron Wainwright with mixed success. The fabulous four have had pretty good success against Ireland over the years and with the exception of Tipuric they were there when Wales inflicted their most grievous defeat on Ireland, that 22-10 loss in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final in Wellington. That one really hurt.

That group had our number then. Is it possible that they could rev it up and make us come undone again? I haven't, if I'm honest, been able to observe Dan Lydiate's renaissance at the Ospreys. It is some call to not only bring him back but to start him.

Faletau, too, seems to be short of the player he once was. The highly promising Zach Mercer has decided to decamp to Montpellier as he couldn't get regular games in his natural position at number eight. Faletau was doing more than enough to keep his number eight slot but Bath are a basket case and lie tenth in the Premiership. Anyway we are all more than aware that league positions mean nothing for Welsh players. Faletau has managed to overcome his run of serious injury and his performance will be of significance when the outcome of this match is being decided.

Ireland's starting number eight will not be available this time either, but there are no Parisian cabbies to blame here. Caelan Doris's concussion problems rate somewhere between worrying to disturbing. The safety net worked and he wasn't picked - his release is not good news for the player and not good news for Ireland.

Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander have not really enjoyed a renaissance in their careers, but they have both upped their efficiency levels. However, they have to be so much more than old dogs for the hard road. They are intelligent, experienced and have great anticipatory skills and awareness, but the accusation could be levelled that they are predictable and one-paced, particularly Stander.

That is why Doris is such a loss. Dynamism and athleticism in your number eight really is a trigger offensively. You think of the damage that Imanol Harinordoquy and Sergio Parisse can do in the open field.

A season or two into his international career and he is by a street Ireland's best ball-carrier. Look at the number of interventions he has made in the lead up to most of Ireland's tries in the last season or so.

The dozen or so times your number eight gets on the ball is a bellwether for how the team performs - if he gets traction or gets loose normally the team can profit from that. Faletau doesn't have the gas to do what he used to do, even though he still knows what to do. Stander is heading into that demesne now and Ireland may suffer badly from Doris not making three or four interventions at the vital moments.

Josh van der Flier is an interesting selection. He will be 28 in April and given his position he is still fresh faced and youthful and maybe a little naïve. The problem is that he plays that way as well. If you compare and contrast him with Justin Tipuric the Osprey is a master of reading the situation. He has great levels of critical awareness and can observe things and yet act at the same time, a trait of great players. Tipuric is also a cynical player who knows how and when to stop his opponents gaining momentum.

It seems that Van der Flier, who has a sensational engine and a great work ethic, just seems unable to stick the dagger in the heart when he really needs to. He needs to darken his outlook, become a little more savvy and cynical, without - and this is the trick - giving away stupid penalties. There are a lot of old dogs in red with old tricks out there today and Van der Flier needs to bite the back legs off them today.

This game comes down to who is smarter and mentally tougher in the 4-8 roles, as it has done for quite a while. Wales, defensively, are not anywhere near as obdurate as they were under Shaun Edwards and if Ireland show belief offensively they can win this one.

Ireland's coaching ticket need to show the way clearly here - excuses are not part of the solution.