| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland's all-action front-row is undoubtedly the best unit we have ever had

Niamh Briggs

Expert view

Rónan Kelleher during the Ireland captain's run at Stade de France in Paris. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Rónan Kelleher during the Ireland captain's run at Stade de France in Paris. Photo: Sportsfile

Rónan Kelleher during the Ireland captain's run at Stade de France in Paris. Photo: Sportsfile

Rónan Kelleher during the Ireland captain's run at Stade de France in Paris. Photo: Sportsfile

Many of us suspected it was the case since Rónan Kelleher’s rise to Ireland’s starting hooking spot and Andrew Porter’s switch back to loosehead – but we can now say with confidence we are watching the greatest front-row to play for this country.

I say this conscious of recency bias and having consulted with a number of knowledgeable Irish rugby supporters whose memories of the national team go back much further than mine.

Most Watched

Privacy