Many of us suspected it was the case since Rónan Kelleher’s rise to Ireland’s starting hooking spot and Andrew Porter’s switch back to loosehead – but we can now say with confidence we are watching the greatest front-row to play for this country.

I say this conscious of recency bias and having consulted with a number of knowledgeable Irish rugby supporters whose memories of the national team go back much further than mine.

The impact that this all-action front-row of Porter, Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong is having is, if anything, underappreciated.

Their set-piece work is outstanding, but it is their complementary abilities outside of that which really set them apart as a collective and allow Ireland’s attacking game-plan to flourish.

Porter brings so much power and freakish defensive strengths, in the tackle and over the ball; Kelleher has explosive speed and an eye for the try-line; and Furlong has soft hands and quick feet that mark him out as the ideal link man between backs and forwards.

From an opposition perspective, they cause all sorts of problems.

They make defenders second guess because they can all do a lot more than simply truck it up the middle.

When Porter, Kelleher or Furlong are in possession you need to be conscious of their ability to throw passes – off either side – under pressure at the gain-line and of the offload threat if and when you do make the tackle.

Those options can cause hesitation in a rushing defence and that, in turn, allows Ireland to quickly move the point of contact and play with greater width.

Their collective work-rate is off the charts too, which often goes unnoticed. They are much more than big-moment players.

You can see from the stats last weekend (below) that they all do their fair share when it comes to carrying, tackling and efficient ball recycling.

Kelleher hit 17 attacking rucks against Wales and all of those efforts were effective. A ball-carrier who has Ireland’s starting No 2 behind them, ready to secure possession, will have much greater confidence to push the boundaries.

Traditionally, when an attacking team spots two front-rowers side by side in the defensive line it signals a weakness that can be exploited. When an opposition ball-carrier looks up and sees a combination of Ireland’s front-rowers, they hear alarm bells.

There was a passage of play last weekend that summed up the growing influence of the front-row on Ireland’s evolving game-plan.

The clock ticks into the 60th minute, Ireland are leading 24-0 – chasing a bonus point – and Furlong has already been replaced by Finlay Bealham.

Wales win their own lineout and set up No 8 Aaron Wainwright for a direct carry. He gets little change after being hit in tandem by Kelleher and Josh van der Flier.

Kelleher’s knees briefly hit the deck after making the hit but he bounces back to his feet and makes himself a nuisance at the breakdown.

The ball is recycled and replacement scrum-half Gareth Davies – under pressure from Tadhg Beirne – feeds replacement loosehead Gareth Thomas, who runs at Porter and Ryan Baird. Porter powerfully strips the ball backwards out of contact and Kelleher, showing lightning reactions, dives on it.

Rather than holding on to possession and consolidating the turnover, Kelleher is already assessing options from the floor.

He pops it up into the arms of Jamison Gibson-Park and after it passes through the hands of Johnny Sexton, Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose touches the ball down on the far side of the field just 12 seconds after the Ireland hooker had retrieved possession on all fours.

It was just a snapshot of how involved this front-row are in everything Andy Farrell is trying to do. And a lot of that comes from how the props and hookers are encouraged to play at Leinster too – to push passes and keep the ball alive.

These guys are making the front-row fashionable again. Kids want to be the next Tadhg Furlong or Andrew Porter.

When you leave the stadium after a Leinster or Ireland match you are as likely to hear people discussing the front-rowers as much as – if not more than – Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw or Hugo Keenan.

If things go well at the Stade de France on Saturday evening, the quality of this Irish front-row may well be the dominant topic of conversation – among home and away fans.

Fronting up: Key stats against Wales

Andrew Porter

Minutes: 66

Carries: 5

Passes: 1

Metres made: 30

Tackles: 9

Attacking rucks hit: 17

Rónan Kelleher

Minutes: 62

Carries: 6

Passes: 4

Metres made: 40

Tackles: 9

Attacking rucks hit: 17

Tadhg Furlong

Minutes: 52

Carries: 5

Passes: 3

Metres made: 23

Tackles: 7

Attacking rucks hit: 10

⬤ There were no handling errors or penalties conceded by any of the starting front-rowers, who also contributed to the solid set-piece effort that saw possession retained on 15/16 lineouts and from 11/11 scrum feeds.