Ireland won't change plans if Maro Itoje misses out says scrum coach John Fogarty

MARO ITOJE may be a key player for England, but Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty says the visiting side won't change their plans if the talismanic second-row misses tomorrow's crunch Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

The Saracens lock sat out his side's eve of match training session at the London venue this morning after coming down with an illness overnight.

England have not ruled Itoje out and say his issues are not related to Covid-19, but if he fails to recover he'd be a significant loss to Eddie Jones' side.

Fogarty says Ireland won't be affected either way.

"Not really. I think at this stage now, what our plan is, how we want to put it out there it's not going to affect us," he said.

"That happens from time to time, players drop out. It won't have a major impact on how we're preparing to start tomorrow.

"He's another experienced player. He's a difficult character to deal with because he's so involved and he tries to have lots of involvements in the game," Fogarty said.

"He's a huge strength of theirs. He's a nuisance at times but he's excellent. He would be a loss, of course.

"They've got some strength in depth and they've got some size, (Joe) Launchbury is an excellent player, he's got lots of experience and adds something different as well. Sure he (Itoje) would be a loss; let's hope he's alright."

Ireland have their own injury issues in Fogarty's department where Cian Healy has come in for the injured Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan replaces Rónan Kelleher.

"We're so lucky, really, aren't we?" Fogarty said of the front-row options.

"Andrew is developing into an excellent loosehead and we've got a guy with over 100 caps come in because he's not here.

"Andrew certainly brings his own pieces but Cian has an X-factor to his game too.

"Cian's a massive handful, he's got a huge amount of experience at what he does at scrum-time. He understands the challenge, he's been here before, he's done it a couple of times.

"He's now in a part of his career where he's really competing hard with the lads you've just mentioned so there's a competitive edge to what he's doing at the moment, which is really, really good for him.

"I've seen that during the week, he's had a good week and I'm hoping tomorrow that we see that from him, we see all that experience that he's got and we'll see him deliver that with energy.

"Killer (Dave Kilcoyne) off the bench, huge energy, incredibly experienced, we've got lots of experience there so excited to see how he can add value, add energy. The two of those guys are primed and looking forward to tomorrow."

Fogarty believes Ireland are ready to learn the lessons of their last away trip when they came up short against France.

"There have been some lessons learned from our last away trip (France). I think the squad feel comfortable in how we've approached this week and we're mentally in a really good space," he said.

"We trained quite well during the week, nice and cohesive, we're a good few weeks down the line so it's been a good week and hopefully we will be able to start well tomorrow."