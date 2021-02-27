| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland won well against feeble Italians, but all verdicts on Farrell’s team remain on hold

Tommy Conlon

Ireland's James Lowe in action with Italy's Paolo Garbisi during the Six Nations clash at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Photo: Reuters/Ciro De Luca Expand

Close

Ireland's James Lowe in action with Italy's Paolo Garbisi during the Six Nations clash at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Photo: Reuters/Ciro De Luca

Ireland's James Lowe in action with Italy's Paolo Garbisi during the Six Nations clash at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Photo: Reuters/Ciro De Luca

Ireland's James Lowe in action with Italy's Paolo Garbisi during the Six Nations clash at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Photo: Reuters/Ciro De Luca

Teams on a losing streak and suffering some flak for their trouble are usually determined to set the record straight in the next fixture.

Unfortunately if it’s the Six Nations and the next fixture is against Italy, you can win convincingly and still not have set the record straight.

The best that can happen is that the flak will be suspended until the following game when your opponents will provide a more credible yardstick against which to be measured.

Most Watched

Privacy