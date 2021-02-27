Teams on a losing streak and suffering some flak for their trouble are usually determined to set the record straight in the next fixture.

Unfortunately if it’s the Six Nations and the next fixture is against Italy, you can win convincingly and still not have set the record straight.

The best that can happen is that the flak will be suspended until the following game when your opponents will provide a more credible yardstick against which to be measured.

Ireland beat Italy by 38 points in Rome but few outside the camp will be saying it is proof that they’ve turned a corner. The Italians are just too feeble at this level to be taken seriously. After more than two decades they are still the sick man of the Six Nations.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell prior to the Six Nations match against Italy in Rome

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell prior to the Six Nations match against Italy in Rome

For years now their continuing inclusion in this tournament has seemed more like an act of charity than a reflection of their competitiveness.

For everyone else involved, fulfilling this annual fixture seems more like an act of drudgery than an occasion for joy or drama or any sort of anticipation. Except perhaps for the touristic pleasure of visiting Rome.

On field it has become a punishment beating, a ritual humiliation for the minnows who at some stage over the last 20 years were supposed to flourish into a proper European force. If anything, it seems they have become weaker and more irrelevant than ever.

Andy Farrell and his staff and players are entitled to feel it was a job well done yesterday. Every fixture for the man in charge is a potential banana skin, so every win brings comfort and relief.

But this was another game against Italy that felt like a hollow viewing experience. A sporting fixture is supposed to be competitive.

There is supposed to be an element of doubt about the outcome before a ball is kicked. No one can take much pleasure in seeing a punchbag getting punched for 80 minutes.

This match was such a foregone conclusion for so long it is easy to forget that Italy actually took the lead after three minutes.

So to be fair to the home side, there was an element of doubt about the outcome early doors — a sliver of an element of doubt.

When Garry Ringrose slashed through a gap on 11 minutes, that familiar sinking feeling started to set in: this was going to be another procession.

Most supporters have a tribal connection to their own team, of course, but equally most supporters want to enjoy a contest too, ideally at the end of which their team will prevail. But even the most anxious Ireland fan could begin to relax after Ringrose breached the Italian line.

But relaxation too often morphs into boredom when the result is no longer in doubt. If there was any semblance of doubt after the first Ireland try, it was erased when they notched up two more in quick succession after the half hour mark.

Any fair-minded Irish fan would have been applauding Italy’s try in first half injury time, if only for the brief spike of excitement it offered.

Three minutes into the second half any hope of a contest was truly buried when CJ Stander barrelled over from about a foot. The rest was garbage time — and that’s a lot of garbage time.

The prevailing sense of anti-climax hovering over the whole affair was compounded by the manner of the try. Ireland were supposed to be using this match as a canvas on which to paint a few prettier pictures.

The lack of flair and creativity has been the ongoing complaint about them.

So Stander burrowing over the Italian line from a few inches wasn’t exactly a Mardi Gras moment. It’s alright doing it against the Italians — doing it against the big boys of world rugby has been the recurring problem.

Granted, supporters are always complaining about something and in fact, the visitors did show several flashes of style and class in making those first half tries that more or less sealed the deal.

But, again, the same caveat was hanging over those plays as was hanging over the whole afternoon in general: it was only Italy they were doing it against. Is there any guarantee they’ll be able to do it against Scotland and England in the matches to come?

We are supposed to take every game on its merits; it was hard to take this game on its merits; it always is.

The perennial deficit in power and speed between the two teams just cannot be wished away. It was almost comically evident five minutes after half-time when Dave Kilcoyne arrived at a ruck.

The Munster bruiser cleared out an opponent with such force that the Italian player, staggering backwards from the hit, knocked back his own teammate in turn. They were falling like dominoes.

In the final quarter, with Italy down to 14 and then 13 men, one might have expected Ireland to turn on the Samba rugby.

If anything they reverted to type and became even more one-dimensional, at one stage spending 30 seconds in a maul before Will Connors fell over the line.

It was effective alright but they had two extra men and were still using the sledgehammer up front when a few passes out the back might have spared all that industrial diesel.

Ireland got the win as everyone pretty much knew they would. They are entitled to neither a great deal of criticism nor praise for what was a decent job of work.

Bad teams have a nasty habit of bringing opposing teams down to their level. The visitors got sucked into that morass on more than one occasion but managed to extricate themselves and coast home without too much damage to their health or reputation.

They didn’t leave Rome with their reputation greatly enhanced either – but that was hardly their fault. They did what they had to do. All verdicts for the moment must remain on hold.