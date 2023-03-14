Ireland women’s team to wear navy shorts ahead of schedule for the coming Six Nations

The Ireland women’s rugby team is making a permanent switch from their traditional white shorts to navy ones ahead of the schedule announced in January.

The move comes as a response to players’ feedback to the IRFU about period anxieties and the new shorts will be worn for the first time by Ireland captain Nichola Fryday at the TikTok Women’s Six Nations launch on Wednesday and by the team for the duration of the tournament, which kicks off on Saturday 25 March.

At the beginning of the year, the IRFU indicated to Independent.ie that they had hoped to have the new navy shorts in place for the Women’s Six Nations, but due to backlogs in production because of Covid, their supplier Canterbury had guaranteed the new colour shorts in time for next season.

Those issues appear to have been solved in the meantime, allowing the national team to wear the shorts for the coming Six Nations.

Ireland international Enya Breen said: "The top way to ensure we perform to our best on the field is by removing any unnecessary distractions. "Wearing navy shorts instead of white is such a small thing, but for us, it's a big step from Canterbury (kit suppliers) and the IRFU.

"Our hope is that it will help women at all levels of rugby feel more comfortable on the field so they can get on with performing at their best in the game that they love."