Ireland women's team to play out final Six Nations fixtures with two Sunday games

Ireland's final two Six Nations games against Italy and France have rescheduled for later in the autumn. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's women will complete their Six Nations campaign with a pair of Sunday fixtures against Italy and France.

Adam Griggs' team sat third in the table after three games when the competition was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will hope to finish strong at the end of next month and beginning of November.

Ireland will continue their Sunday fixtures, taking on the Italians at Donnybrook's Energia Park on October 25 before travelling to Lille to face the French a week later on November 1.

The games will serve as the perfect preparation for Ireland's World Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled for the start of December.

The Six Nations tournament will not be completed for another month, with Italy's postponed match against Scotland fixed for December 6.

After beating Scotland and Wales, Ireland fell to a 27-0 defeat in their third game against a strong England team who only have to beat the Italians to secure the Grand Slam.

With the title beyond them, Ireland's aim will be to leap-frog the French into second. France take on the Scots before facing Ireland in their final game.

"Despite the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we have been at all times absolutely determined to conclude this year’s Six Nations Women’s Championship," Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel said after the fixtures were announced today.

"While we will remain vigilant in the current fast changing environment, we are nonetheless delighted to announce this schedule today.

"We are really looking to some exciting rugby and fantastic matches in the weeks’ ahead. I want to thank all involved in making this possible from the players, unions staff to our commercial partners."

Women's Six Nations fixtures

October 25: Ireland v Italy, Energia Park, 1.0; Scotland v France, Scotstoun, 2.05

November 1: France v Ireland, Le Stadium, Villeneuve d'Ascq, 1.30, Wales v Scotland, TBC, 2.15; Italy v England, Stadio Sergio Lanranchi, 5.0

December 6: Italy v Scotland, Stadio Sergio Lanrachi, 6.0

Online Editors