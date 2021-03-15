Ireland without Ringrose and Ryan but O’Mahony returns for final Six Nations clash with England

Ireland's Garry Ringrose of Ireland is tackled by Jonny Gray and Rory Sutherland of Scotland during Sunday's Six Nations win over Scotland at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Photo: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Ireland are without Garry Ringrose and James Ryan for this week's Six Nations finale against England.

Ryan has returned to Leinster having been removed for a Head Injury Assessment in yesterday's defeat to Scotland, while Ringrose suffered an ankle injury in the game.

This is the second match the second-row Ryan will miss in this year's Championship due to head injuries after he suffered a concussion against Wales.

Andy Farrell has called Peter O'Mahony up after he completed his ban for the red card in the opening match against Wales and he could come straight into the team in place of Ryan, with Tadhg Beirne switching to the second-row.

Alternatively, Farrell could bring Jack Conan off the bench with CJ Stander moving to blindside or he could retain the high-performing trio that started in Edinburgh and bring Ryan Baird into the side.

Bundee Aki is the most likely replacement for Ringrose, but Farrell could also call in Chris Farrell or Stuart McCloskey to partner Robbie Henshaw in the midfield.

Finlay Bealham has also been added to the squad after being part of the travelling party to Murrayfield last weekend.

Tom O'Toole has returned to the Ulster squad having picked up a knock in training last week.

Ireland squad for England game (Saturday, 4.45)

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 92 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 51 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 10 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 98 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 2 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 21 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 19 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 48 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 108 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 62 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 20 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 42 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 74 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 50 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

