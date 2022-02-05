Ireland vs Wales: Our experts give their verdicts on Six Nations opener

Our panel of experts give their predictions ahead of Ireland's opening Six Nations game against Wales on Saturday.

RUAIDHRI O’CONNOR

Ireland 19 Wales 12

The forecast is a little bleak and this may come down to who has the more dominant pack. Ireland's tight-five should have enough for their Welsh counter-parts, with the power of their backline carriers adding to the mix and Johnny Sexton taking his kicks and building enough of a lead to get them through.

VINCENT HOGAN

Ireland 33 Wales 21

Defeat seems almost unthinkable given the positivity of November and the recent form of the provinces. Welsh injuries not helping their chances either.

DAVID KELLY

Ireland 24 Wales 14

Weather forecasts may mitigate against a higher scoring contest, one which both sides are avowedly committed to. The conspiring elements should accrue even more advantage to the Irish power game, which retains its formidable strength even amidst the transition to a more enterprising tactical approach.

CIAN TRACEY

Ireland 23 Wales 16

Ireland may not win as comfortably as the bookies suggest, but they should still get the job done. They have far more firepower in their pack, particularly in the front five, where I expect the game to be won and lost.

WILL SLATTERY

Ireland 31 Wales 17

Between Ireland’s form and Wales’ injury list, a bonus-point win is definitely achievable.

SINEAD KISSANE

Ireland 27 Wales 20

The forecast for afternoon rain and a possible Welsh hope to drag this into an arm-wrestle could mitigate against a free-flowing game from Ireland. Six Nations is different gravy to November tests. Starve Louis Rees-Zammit of ball is an obvious way to stymie Wales. Ireland are a more settled side, know what they're about, with more confidence which would have added up to a Wales coup in the past. Not this time.

TONY WARD

Ireland 24 Wales 16

No rugby playing nation in the professional era has managed to consistently outperform the sum of its regional parts than the Welsh. So, no red flag required ahead of kick-off in Dublin. Ireland to take it by eight.

NIAMH BRIGGS

Ireland 28 Wales 12

Last year's champions may be coming to Dublin but Wayne Pivac is missing too many big names - against a near-full-strength Ireland side that played so well in November - for them to be considered genuine title contenders again.

LUKE FITZGERALD

Ireland 25 Wales 15