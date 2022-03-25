Dorothy Wall during Ireland Women's Rugby squad training at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland take on Wales this weekend as the Six Nations focus shifts to the women's game. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's match takes place at the RDS with a 4.45pm kick-off.

What are the teams?

Having left some big names including Cliodhna Moloney and Sene Naoupu out of his initial squad for the Six Nations, head coach Greg McWilliams yesterday revealed his hand for the opening game and you had to go all the way to No 23 to see Beibhinn Parsons’ name.

The Ballinasloe flyer has had some injury struggles recently, but the head coach has challenged Parsons to come in and cause Wales problems.

IRELAND – E Considine; AL Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Flood, L Mulhall; N Cronin, A Reilly; L Djougang, N Jones, K O’Dwyer; N Fryday (c), S Monaghan; D Wall, E McMahon, B Hogan. Reps: E Hooban, C Pearse, C Haney, A McGahan, H O’Connor, K Dane, E Breen, B Parsons.

Offaly native Nichola Fryday has been named as the new Ireland captain ahead of the start of the Women's Six Nations this weekend.

Fryday takes over from Ciara Griffin, who recently announced her retirement, and she has been tasked with leading this new era under McWilliams.

The big news when the squad was named was that exclusion of experienced hooker Cliodhna Moloney.

Forwards Christy Haney, Amanda McQuade, Anna McGann, Aoife Wafer, Emma Murphy and backs Aoibheann Reilly, Natasja Behan, Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Vicky Irwin are the new names who get call-ups after their recent form in club rugby.

McWilliams has also been assured that he will have a full squad to pick from throughout the tournament despite it being a Sevens World Cup year for some of his players.

Wales boss Ioan Cunningham has named a 37-strong squad, having been bolstered by having professional players in their ranks for the first time, following the Welsh Rugby Union’s historic decision to award 12 full-time contracts in January.

There are six uncapped players in his squad. Lowri Norkett, Liliana Podpadec, Jenni Scoble, Emma Hennessy, Emma Swords and Sisilia Tuipulotu are set to win first caps. The former Scarlets coach has also recalled experienced Worcester back-row star Sioned Harries.

WALES – K Powell; L Neumann, H Jones, K Lake, J Joyce; E Snowsill, K Bevan; G Pyrs, C Phillips, C Hale; N John, G Crabb; A Butchers, A Calendar, S Lillicrap (c). Reps: K Jones, C Hope, D Rose, S Harries, B Lewis, F Lewis, R Wilkins, S Tuitulotu.

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

"A new dawn beckons for Irish women’s rugby this week, and not a minute too soon.

"The slate has been wiped clean, and while last year’s failure to qualify for the World Cup will linger in the back of the minds of some players, with a revamped coaching staff and a fresh squad preparing for the Six Nations, there is renewed optimism moving into this new era."

Cian Tracey has looked at what will hopefully be a new era for Ireland as a rebuild begins and has analysed where Ireland match up with their competitors.

On the latest Left Wing podcast, Sinéad Kissane was joined by former Ireland prop, Lindsay Peat, and Irish Independent rugby writer, Cian Tracey, to look ahead to the tournament.

Flanker Edel McMahon who is in the starting XV for Saturday, was also on the show telling Sinéad about the mood in the Irish camp ahead of the Welsh game.

For more Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media One and BBC 2. It will also be streamed on the Virgin Media Player.

What are the camps saying?

Greg McWilliams on the controversial absence of Cliodhna Moloney:

“I’m being true to myself and I have had the backing of the IRFU 100 per cent.

“This is a rugby decision. Nobody steered me any other way. I’m selecting who I believe are the right people at the moment to represent Ireland and I’m really proud of the squad that we have.

“There’s a number of people that have missed out. It’s important to say that the door is always open for the squad. I mean, this is our first squad and it won’t be maybe until we have the third or fourth camp get-together as we progress as a group that we might see some consistency in the squad.

“We are building a programme and just trying to do the best that we can at the moment and hopefully you will see those girls come back into the squad down the line.”

Ioan Cunningham:

“It’s about building on our performance in the autumn where we managed to get two wins (against Japan and South Africa) which we were really happy with.. First of all we’ve got to be scoring points, and we’ve got to be scoring tries.

“We are delighted we are scoring tries with a lot of great work that the girls are putting in. I think if we stick to what we’ve done in the autumn, and build on that we’ll start to win more games. I think we’ve got to be confident within our group to look at two to three wins on this competition which will set us up nicely going into the World Cup.

“From my point of view and the coaching team we are super excited for the Six Nations which has crowds back. It’s going to be brilliant for the girls to play in front of supporters, and feeling that passion especially at home.

“We can’t wait for that first home game. There’s a good mixture of experience and young talent in the squad we’ve picked.”

What are the other Six Nations games this weekend?

Saturday - Scotland v England: Kick-off 12:00pm - BBC 2, RTÉ Player.

Sunday - France v Italy: Kick-off 3pm- Virgin Media Two.