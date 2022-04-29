Molly Scuffil-McCabe of Ireland stands in the huddle after the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland. Photo by Darren Staples/Sportsfile

Ireland finish their Women's Six Nations campaign by hosting Scotland this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's match takes place at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast with an 8.00pm kick-off.

What's the teams news?

Vicky Irwin will make her Ireland debut. The 24-year-old Sale full-back is one of three changes, as Ireland welcome back influential lock Sam Monaghan from injury, while Nikki Caughey comes in at out-half for Nicole Cronin, who misses out with a back problem.

Irwin joins Molly Scuffil-McCabe, who switches to the left wing, and Aoife Doyle in Ireland’s back three.

Ireland: Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster); Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union/Leinster); Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster); Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster), Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster), Christy Haney (Blackrock College/Leinster); Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt), Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster), Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster).

Replacements: Emma Hooban (Blackrock College/Leinster), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/Munster), Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby), Maeve Og O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/Leinster).

An extended Ireland Women's Squad was assembled by Head Coach Greg McWilliams for a one-day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre ahead of last week's game with England.

Laura Feely, Laura Sheehan, Mary Healy, Shannon Touhy, Sene Naoupu and the uncapped Leinster pair of Niamh Byrne and Alice O'Dowd were called up for the final two rounds after the likes of Beibhinn Parsons left the squad to join up with the Sevens panel.

Having left some big names including Cliodhna Moloney and Sene Naoupu out of his initial squad for the Six Nations, McWilliams named Offaly native Nichola Fryday as the new Ireland captain ahead of the start of the Women's Six Nations.

Fryday takes over from Ciara Griffin, who recently announced her retirement, and she has been tasked with leading this new era under McWilliams.

The big news when the squad was named was that exclusion of Moloney but assistant coach Rob Sweeney had recently insisted the door remains open for the experienced hooker despite her continued absence.

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

'A window has many purposes, the chief aim being to allow light and air in. It also offers a view of the wider world but, so too, permits those on the outside to peer within.

How can one possibly gauge the novel window created for the Women’s Six Nations rugby championship? Ostensibly, there is a giddy enthusiasm amongst many of its supporters that it has advanced the sport to unprecedented heights.'

David Kelly has examined whether the move into its own calendar slot this season has been a success for the tournament.

'Sitting in the stands at Welford Road, my heart was breaking for the Irish players, looking at a 10,000-piece jigsaw and not even knowing where to start. Where do we go from here? How do we bridge the gap?'

Former player Lindsay Peat is one of many voices calling for professional contracts after last weekend's heavy defeat to England and Sinead Kissane is reporting developments on that front.

And Nichola Fryday had things in perspective after that game with a touching message for the family of Kate Moran.

After the heavy defeat to England, is this now a moment of reckoning for Ireland’s women’s rugby team with professional contracts set to be the next phase in the XV game’s development here?

Wasps hooker, Cliodhna Moloney, and Cian Tracey join Sinéad Kissane on The Left Wing Extra to discuss the fall-out from last week’s loss as well as looking ahead to Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations game against Scotland when the team has an opportunity to leave their mark on the tournament.

For more rugby discussion and analysis, don’t forget to join Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald on The Left Wing every Wednesday.

On this week's episode of the lads are joined by South African rugby journalist AP Cronje to discuss the resurgence of the South African teams in the URC.

The Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks are a combined 18-2 at home against the rest of the competition, which is a complete turnaround to how they started the competition away from home.

AP gives the lads the lowdown on the four South African franchises and says that enthusiasm is building for the tournament among the fans down there.

The Springboks potentially joining the Six Nations, Leinster's defeat to the Sharks and Munster's win over Ulster are all up for discussion too.

For more Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on RTE 2 and BBC 2. It will also be streamed on the RTE Player and BBC iPlayer .

What are the camps saying?

Greg McWilliams:

“I know it’s in the pipeline to go professional in Ireland.

“That’s a conversation at the moment outside of my planning, but as head coach, I certainly want the players as often as I can.

“I want them to get bigger, faster, stronger and be able to get more exposure to the game at the highest level. There is no doubt about that.

“I think it’s something we need to do as soon as we can to make sure we don’t lose sight of the likes of England and France.”

What are the other Six Nations games this weekend?

Saturday - Wales v Italy: Kick-off 12.00pm - Virgin Media Two.

Saturday - Grand Slam decider: France v England: Kick-off 2:15pm - Virgin Media Two and BBC2.