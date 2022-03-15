Ireland take on Scotland in Six Nations action this weekend with a shot at the Six Nations crown. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's match takes place at the Aviva Stadium with a 4.45pm kick-off.

Should Ireland win and England beat France later that night then Ireland will be Six Nations champions.

What are the teams?

James Ryan has been ruled out of Saturday's finale due to the head injury that forced him off after two minutes of last weekend's win over England.

With Ryan sidelined, his Leinster team-mate Ryan Baird would have been hoping to earn a recall, but he too will miss the Scotland game due to a back issue.

As Ireland are now down two locks, Andy Farrell has called up uncapped Leinster second-rows Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy.

Read More

Scotland have called an additional four players into their training squad with Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown, Glashow pair Murphy Walker (prop) and Scott Cummings (second-row), and Scotland 7s squad member Jordan Edmunds all included. Adam Hastings, Ben Vellacott and Allan Dell all returned last week.

The final teams are yet to be named but we'll bring you them on Independent.ie as soon as they're confirmed.

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

"At some time yesterday morning, a file containing several video clips of last Saturday’s Twickenham scrums pinged into the inbox of Joel Jutge.

"The Frenchman, who is the head of the World Rugby/Six Nations’ match officials, cannot do anything to change what happened.

"But it is possible that any feedback he provides, not only to the Irish management, but to the three men in the middle this Super Saturday, may alter the landscape of this weekend’s scrum engagements."

David Kelly has looked at Ireland's stuttering set-piece.

Read More

"Italy may pose little obvious collective threat to Ireland’s ambitions of regaining a semblance of control on their 2022 Six Nations title hopes this weekend.

But Andy Farrell and his staff will not need to be alerted to one significant individual spark that could derail their sense of insuperable optimism as they seek to pile on the points against the hapless Azzurri."

And Rúadhrí O'Connor believes Andy Farrell must be ruthless as he addresses a record win that sits on a deeply flawed performance.

Read More

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by former England prop Alex Corbisiero to look back on Ireland's record win in Twickenham.

What is Ireland’s record against Scotland like?

Since first meeting on 19 February 1877, when Scotland won 6-0, there's been little between the sides with a total of 67 wins for Ireland against 66 for Scotland with five games drawn. The teams' most recent meeting was during the 2021 Six Nations in Murrayfield which Ireland won 27-24.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media One with coverage starting at 4pm. It will also be streamed on the Virgin Media Player. ITV are also showing the game with their coverage beginning at 4.15pm.

What are the odds?

Ireland are heavy favourites at 1/8 with Scotland 5/1 and the draw priced at 40/1.

What are the camps saying?

Johnny Sexton (Ireland):

“The lads have sat down and looked at it. They feel that we can control things better from our side.

"Obviously, the speculation about which were penalties or not, the lads feel that they can do their things better and that’s what we hope to do this week, and make sure we get back to what we normally are at scrummaging, which is excellent. So we have the lads and the personnel to turn things around.”

Read More

Matt Fagerson (Scotland):

“Playing your Leinsters, Munsters, Ulster and stuff, it’s pretty confrontational teams,. You sort of know what they are going to bring but they do it so well.

“Their gameplan is quite set-piece oriented and they are pretty good at that and they have some great coaches as well.

“You know what’s coming but it’s pretty hard to stop.”

Read More

What are the other Six Nations games this Saturday?

Wales v Italy: Kick-off 2:15pm - BBC 1, RTÉ 2.

France v England: Kick-off 8pm- RTÉ 2, ITV 1.