Ireland v Scotland – A green sweep? Our experts give their predictions for final Six Nations clash

RUAIDHRI O’CONNOR

Scotland are never more dangerous than when they've nothing at stake, but Ireland's pack has always had today's visitors' measure and with a Triple Crown and potential title on the line there's all the motivation in the world for Andy Farrell's side to find another level and win with a degree of comfort.

Ireland 32 Scotland 19

DAVID KELLY

Ireland and the weather are set fair to complete the only part of the day which remains in their control; we fancy James Lowe's chances as finishing as the tournament's top try-scorer as Ireland will score at least four tries. The poor Scots will find no relief from their ongoing turbulence here.

Ireland 42 Scotland 14

NIAMH BRIGGS

ireland’s set piece will be incredibly important this weekend. They’ll have learned a lot and be hurting from the penalty count against England, and I don’t think we’ll see the pack under as much pressure here. With Duhan van der Merwe suspended, that big presence in Scotland’s back three will be missed, and Ireland can go after that to seal a bonus-point win.

Ireland 32 Scotland 18

TONY WARD

Good though the professional game has been to Irish rugby in terms of success we are still humble enough on this side of the Irish Sea to appreciate the value of a Triple Crown in any Six Nations season. Of course we would cherish the title even more but my earnest wish is that we complete this tournament in the same winning style and substance as against the Welsh some six weeks ago.

Ireland 29 Scotland 17

LUKE FITZGERALD

I think Ireland eventually deliver a clinical performance and capitalise on the great positions they have consistently found themselves in and Scotland’s poor defence.

Ireland 38 Scotland 18

CIAN TRACEY

With Ireland's attack on an upward curve and Scotland's defence seemingly heading in the opposite direction, tries should be on offer. Ireland are good enough to get a big bonus point win, clinch the Triple Crown and heap the pressure on France.

Ireland 30 Scotland 12

SINEAD KISSANE

Ireland have only shown intermittent glimpses of their November form so there's one final chance in this Six Nations for it to all to click together. Which it should against Scotland. Ireland are the more complete and consistent team all round and they'll sign-off with at least a Triple Crown-winning performance.

Ireland 30-23 Scotland

VINCENT HOGAN

A trickier assignment I suspect than seems to be the popular belief. But Ireland are the better and more consistent team. They should finish the season as Triple Crown winners.

Ireland 32 Scotland 21

WILL SLATTERY

Johnny Sexton's post-Twickenham words set the tone - expect Ireland to put on a show and secure the Triple Crown in style at home.

Ireland 31 Scotland 14



