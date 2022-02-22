Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton is expected to be fit for next week

Ireland take on Italy in Six Nations action on Sunday. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at the Aviva Stadium with a 3.00pm kick-off.

What are the teams?

The 14 players who were released to play with their provinces return to the squad for the Italy match week – Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Ryan Baird, Cian Healy, Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) and Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell (Ulster).

Leinster duo James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien have also been added to the squad.

The final teams are yet to be named but we'll bring you them on Independent.ie as soon as they're confirmed.

Ireland team to face Italy: TBC

Italy: TBC

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

"Every year the Italy game comes around, particularly when it’s at home, and anticipation builds amongst Ireland supporters in the hope of seeing wholesale changes with a nod to the future.

In reality, however, that very rarely happens, especially when there is a Six Nations title to play for."

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

Cian Tracey says that Andy Farrell must find right balance between depth and momentum for the Italy clash.

"Italy may pose little obvious collective threat to Ireland’s ambitions of regaining a semblance of control on their 2022 Six Nations title hopes this weekend.

But Andy Farrell and his staff will not need to be alerted to one significant individual spark that could derail their sense of insuperable optimism as they seek to pile on the points against the hapless Azzurri."

And David Kelly believes Ireland must be mindful of the threat from Italy's out-half Paolo Garbisi.

There'll also be a new episode of The Left Wing podcast on Wednesday so keep your ears open for that.

What is Ireland’s record against Italy like?

Since first meeting on New Year's Eve 1988, when Ireland defeated 31-15 Italy in a friendly, Ireland have dominated the meetings with 29 wins against Italy's four victories. The teams' most recent meeting was during the 2021 Six Nations in Rome, which Ireland won 48-10.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media One with coverage starting at 2pm.

What are the odds?

Ireland are unbackable favourites at 1/200 with both the draw and an Italy win priced at 100/1.

What are the head coaches saying?

Andy Farrell (Ireland):

“There’s all sorts of things you need to bring into contention. It’s game-time, it’s opportunity, it’s trying to predict what our team will look like in two or three weeks’ time etc.

“There are all sorts of different permutations and it’s a tricky one around the fallow weeks because game-time is pretty important.

“Some guys have not played too much, some have been sent back (to their provinces), but there are others who haven’t played too much, do they need a game? What’s it going to look like if they don’t? There are many moving parts we need to assess.

“I’ve never made any secret of the fact that we want to win every title where there is something to play for. That doesn’t change and I still think we’re in the race for this competition.”

Kieran Crowley (Italy - Speaking to Rugby World):

“Italy’s strengths in the past years was their scrum and their forwards, and they haven’t quite got that now, through the change in personnel in those positions. We have to find what we’re good at as a group, establish that in our plan and build on it. We’ve got to find out what those strengths are, because you need to be able to go back to something when the tough times come.

“It’s not a bleak picture. Everyone knows the results of the Italian national team in the last few years, but the U18s have had some very good victories and the U20s in the Six Nations have always been competitive. They’ve finished mid-table a couple of times.

“There are good young boys coming through, but we still lack the depth in some key positions. In Test-match rugby at the top level, you’ve got to have some big men up front and we probably lack a little bit in that area. So we have to be innovative sometimes in selections or the way we play it.”

What are the other Six Nations games this weekend?

Saturday February 26: Scotland v France, Murrayfield (KO 3.15pm, Virgin Media One)

Saturday February 26: England v Wales, Twickenham (KO 5.45pm, RTÉ2)