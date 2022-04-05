2 April 2022; Ireland players have a photograph taken with supporters after the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse, France. Photo by Manuel Blondeau/Sportsfile

Ireland take on Italy this weekend in a must-win Women's Six Nations game. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday's match takes place at Musrgave Park in Cork with a 5.00pm kick-off.

What are the teams?

Having left some big names including Cliodhna Moloney and Sene Naoupu out of his initial squad for the Six Nations, head coach Greg McWilliams named Offaly native Nichola Fryday as the new Ireland captain ahead of the start of the Women's Six Nations.

Fryday takes over from Ciara Griffin, who recently announced her retirement, and she has been tasked with leading this new era under McWilliams.

The big news when the squad was named was that exclusion of experienced hooker Cliodhna Moloney.

Forwards Christy Haney, Amanda McQuade, Anna McGann, Aoife Wafer, Emma Murphy and backs Aoibheann Reilly, Natasja Behan, Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Vicky Irwin are the new names who get call-ups after their recent form in club rugby.

McWilliams has also been assured that he will have a full squad to pick from throughout the tournament despite it being a Sevens World Cup year for some of his players.

We'll bring you team news from both Ireland and Italy on Independent.ie later in the week as soon as we have updates.

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

Opening defeats to Wales and France have ramped up the pressure ahead of what has the look of a wooden spoon decider. Sinéad Kissane and David Kelly have analysed the situation.

There'll be new episodes of The Left Wing podcast for you to enjoy on Wednesday.

For previous Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on RTÉ 2and BBC 2. It will also be streamed on the RTÉ Player.

What are the camps saying?

Greg McWilliams after the France defeat:

“Look, let’s be honest, we have a lot of work to do around our set-piece. The coaches know that, the players know that, and we’ve got to own that and aim for it to be better.

“Rugby is a game of possession. You need to get hold of the ball and you want to make sure that when you get hold of the ball, you hold it for long periods of time. We didn’t and I am disappointed with that.

“If you look at the Welsh game and areas we had to work on, we saw huge improvements. So, it’s not like a fake pat on the back. That’s not what it’s about, but it’s showing we are working so hard to get better. We saw elements of that today, which is probably why I am in a remarkably okay state of mind after a defeat.”

What are the other Six Nations games this weekend?

Saturday - England v Wales: Kick-off 4:45pm - BBC 2, Virgin Media Two.

Sunday - Scotland v France: Kick-off 1pm - RTÉ Player.