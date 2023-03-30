Ireland v France: What time, TV channel and all you need to know about the Women's Six Nations clash

Molly Scuffil-McCabe of Ireland is tackled by Hannah Jones of Wales during last week's TikTok Women's Six Nations opener

A big defeat, and big disappointment, for Ireland against Wales last week in their opening game in the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship.

At the Cardiff Arms Park, Wales kept Ireland at arm's length.

Wales led 26-0 at half-time. They won, 31-5. Many pundits had predicted a tight tussle. The Welsh brought huge physicality to the encounter. Ireland found it hard to cope with such power.

France won in Italy. They were second in last year's Six Nations. They reached the semi-final of the World Cup, losing by a point to the eventual winners, New Zealand.

It's sure to be another testing afternoon for Ireland. Tickets have been selling briskly for the Cork venue. The large Musgrave Park crowd will lift the Irish team who will be determined to banish last week's result with a sharper performance.

What time is kick-off?

The match is on Saturday at Musgrave Park (3.15).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on Virgin Media 1.

What the coaches say...

Greg McWilliams (Ireland): "We were all so disappointed after the Welch game. It was a tough day. But we have another opportunity now. We are excited about the prospect of playing at Musgrave Park. The support of the home crowd will be very important."

Gaelle Mignot (France): "It's our second away match in-a-row, and we are expecting a real battle against the Irish. There's sure to be a great atmosphere in the stadium. This is another step for our team. We are still building."

Score prediction

Ireland 15 France 28