Ireland v France – Six Nations Rugby Championship: What time, what TV channel and all you need to know

Ireland opened their campaign in quick-fire fashion, with a 34-10 win over Wales as World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year Josh van der Flier scored the bonus-point try late on. Next up are France, a much tougher prospect despite Ireland’s first win at the Principality Stadium in a decade.

Andy Farrell has lost to the French in his three previous Six Nations encounters as Ireland head coach, so this match is being considered the championship decider as it features the two favourites for the title and the current top two sides in the world.

However, the French were not impressive in their opener, holding off the Italians 29-24 in Rome.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in the Aviva Stadium is at 2:15 on Saturday, February 11.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player and ITV. We'll also be live-blogging all the action as it happens here on Independent.ie.

What are the teams?

First up to name their team for this week are France, who will reveal their XV for a mouth-watering trip to Dublin at 11.00am on Thursday.

It was a testing trip to Italy on Sunday and with just a six-day turnaround for the Ireland clash, there could be some changes on the way from Fabien Galthié.

Les Bleus, who have stayed in Rome rather than flying back home, have no fresh injury concerns.

Ireland will be naming their XV a little later in the day, with Andy Farrell poised to name his team from 4.00pm.

Key players Tadhg Furlong and Jamison Gibson-Park have been ruled out through injury, as has back-up prop Cian Healy, so Farrell’s hand has been significantly weakened for Saturday’s crunch Six Nations clash.