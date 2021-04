Rugby Premium

Sinéad Kissane Opinion Trailblazers – First Ireland women’s team to play a rugby Test match helped to build stairway for future stars

Twenty-one women sat on the steps of an old spiral stairway in a B&B in Edinburgh, Scotland on the night before Valentine’s Day in 1993. Every woman present said her name and the position she played. Introductions were needed because this was the first time they met as a group.