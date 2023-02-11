Ireland v France – Irish player ratings from classic Six Nations clash, with Caelan Doris getting perfect 10

11 February 2023; Caelan Doris of Ireland is tackled by Damian Penaud of France during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Which players stood out for Ireland in the French clash?

Hugo Keenan

Did so well for the opening try and showed great pace for Hansen’s chance. Needed to nail Dupont with one hit and did so. His touch finder was a thing of beauty for a 50/22. 9

Mack Hansen

Involved in an early wrap-around and some good defensive work as well as his half charge down in the lead-up to Lowe’s score. Nailed on the line by Dupont but was always a serious threat. 8

Garry Ringrose

An assist for Lowe, where he hit the line from deep, and a super tracking tackle on Ntamck. The Leinster centre had another influential game and surged through for the bonus-point try. 9

Stuart McCloskey

Worked hard early on for Lowe’s score and was held shot near the half hour. Won a critical jackal penalty on his own line when Ireland were under the pump. A strong game. 8

James Lowe

In position for another great kick to the backfield, which caused chaos early on, and then, well, a spectacular finish for his try, though somewhat lucky to get it. Produced a super touch-finder too. 9

Johnny Sexton

A tremendous break nearly led to a try and then there was the gallop out of the 22. The veteran was in vintage form and was visibly upset to have to leave the action early. 8

Conor Murray

On what was a very difficult week personally, he delivered well in the white heat of this pulsating Test match. Came close to getting over twice in the opening half with close-in surges. 8

Andrew Porter

Not a bad way to mark his half-century of caps and muscled over with a powerhouse score though was held up over the line on two other occasions. Hardly flagged as the pace remained relentless. 8

Rob Herring

A notable early drive saw him come close to getting over and was going well until he was then smashed by Atonio, who only got yellow. The result for Herring was an HIA from which he didn’t return. 6

Finlay Bealham

Great hands for the Keenan try and made an important tackle on Dumortier. Carried hard and just kept on putting in the hits, making 13 before he left the field for Tom O’Toole. 8

Tadhg Beirne

Trademark jackal at a restart and this was so much more dynamic than against Wales. Picked up an injury early in the second half and left in some apparent pain. 7

James Ryan

Cap number 50 and there was no way he was going to have a quiet game. One super restart take, as well as a key tackle on Fickou and a try-saver on Penaud. As usual, a massive presence. 9

Peter O'Mahony

Gave Porter the required propulsion to score close in and worked so hard, though his knock-on from a lineout was unfortunate as was then missing a throw. The latter was just before him being subbed. 7

Josh van der Flier

Did well to win a turnover, which put Ireland back on the front foot, and then it was helter-skelter stuff, with high numbers of carries and tackles, though there were a couple of penalty concessions. 8

Caelan Doris

Set the tone with a good carry in the lead up to Keenan’s score and excellent turnover at a breakdown. Magnificent offload to Lowe and a dazzling assist for Ringrose. Was just relentless in his energy. 10

Replacements

Ronan Kelleher for Herring 25mins: Had a big game 8

Dave Kilcoyne for Porter 69mins: Brought power and energy 7

Tom O'Toole for Bealham 62mins: Made a great impact 8

Iain Henderson for Beirne 45mins: Some prominent work 8

Jack Conan for O’Mahony 56mins: Experience and high presence 8

Craig Casey for Murray 56mins: Great work under pressure 8

Ross Byrne for Sexton 48mins: Managed the game well 8

Bundee Aki for McCloskey 65mins: Some quality covering 7