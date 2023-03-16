Ireland v England: Ticket requests, calming nerves and trusting preparation key to completing Grand Slam

Last night, they breached their bubble and went back home for a night in their own beds. Two more sleeps and the big day will be here.

It is a week like no other, a shot at history they’ve been building towards for their whole sporting lives and a rare chance to do it on home soil.

Some of them have been here before, with 12 of the squad surviving from the last Grand Slam of 2018. Indeed, Johnny Sexton and Cian Healy were part of the training panel when they won it in 2009.

So, there’s experience in the room and that should help calm the nerves and help them navigate the trickier parts of the week.

For the first part of the week, they’ve been ensconced in their team hotel in Kildare and today they’ll reconvene in the Shelbourne Hotel where they’ll observe tomorrow’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations through a very strange prism.

Mack Hansen spoke earlier this week about pausing a team meeting to peer out the window at a brawl on the footpath outside as they geared up to beat Scotland on the final day last year.

“It was incredibly hard to focus when you could just hear people screaming,” the Connacht winger explained. “Then, you look out and there’s an ambulance with some bloke KO’d on the ground!”

Read More

They got the job done that day and then they backed it up in New Zealand, an experience they hope will stand to them on Saturday.

Yet, they’ll know their history and their mission is to make sure it doesn’t weigh heavily upon them.

Only three Irish teams have completed the Slam and securing it on the back of their feats last summer would arguably secure their place as the greatest Irish team in history. That’s before they’ve even achieved anything at the World Cup next autumn.

Seán Cronin will be around town tomorrow to soak up the atmosphere, but he’s preparing for a very different challenge this weekend. Having retired at the end of last season, the hooker will line up for the Irish Legends against England at Donnybrook’s Energia Park tomorrow (5.30).

Five years ago, he was part of the squad preparing to go to London and secure the Slam under Joe Schmidt.

“The nerves that week were something else and for the lads that’s probably something that’s multiplied because it’s at home,” Cronin recalled.

“With what’s at stake, in 2018 I was thinking ‘this opportunity may never, ever come around again’ and that weighs on you in terms of it building in the week.

“That’s going to be 10 times bigger now, the fact that they’re at home and they’re the hunted ones with England coming over, a few injuries as well.

“It’s huge, huge pressure. Like us in ’18, but maybe even more.”

Finals bring with them different challenges; ticket requests come out of left-field and media interest is at an all-time high.

Brian O’Driscoll captained the team in 2009, but he had made plans to distance himself from the hysteria ahead of their final day in Cardiff.

“You’re shielded by family and friends. You’ve got your people who go to games and you give the tickets to them anyway so you are shielded from that,” he recalled.

“This team has been building for some time and yes, there will be extra hype but you’re in such a bubble out there in camp. Disconnected from everything.

“Their day off (today) might be a little different, if they’re out and about in town or walking around.

“There will be excitement, people will want to talk to the lads, people will want to inquire as to how they’re feeling because the whole country will be tuning in this Saturday hoping another Grand Slam is in the post.

“You don’t over-think it. If you allow that emotion to take over during the week, it distracts you from your own performance and the team performance.

“It’s about just trying to be as calm and relaxed as you possibly can be and allow the nervousness and adrenaline, when the time comes, to allow that to elevate your performance.

“Aside from that, it is about keeping tabs on not burning early energy in the week unnecessarily.”

Cronin’s last involvement with Ireland was at the 2019 World Cup, but he knows the vast majority of the squad from his time there or his Leinster involvement so he has a good idea of how they’ll be handling the week.

“The leadership that’s in there now, the one we had; it’s just reaffirming that the work is done,” the Limerick native, who is involved with the Munster Academy and St Mary’s while studying for a Masters in sports performance, said.

“Preparing well, driving messages in terms of guys looking after their detail away from their pitch; the sub-units (backs and forwards) – the mini-units, like the centres, nailing your detail to be the best prepared team.

“That’s the message we had in 2018, just be the best-prepared side. The performance would take care of itself.”

​Within the camp, they’re determined to enjoy it. “These weeks don’t come around very often in anyone’s career,” Peter O’Mahony said. “We’ve certainly talked about treating it with the utmost respect but enjoying the week. Playing the game, not the occasion is the thing.

“The occasion could be all-encompassing or a lot of weight to take, but for this team it’s just about the performance.”

It’s easy to say, more difficult to deliver and no doubt there’ll be sleepless nights between now and Saturday.

Still, they’ve shown themselves capable of handling that pressure until then and there’s comfort in that.

“England are hurting, their pride’s at stake and they’ll come out of the blocks in the first 15, 20 minutes, but that’s when the prep’ and the process comes into play,” Cronin concluded. “You can’t run on passion for 80 minutes. You need to have the process in place, I can’t see England pulling one over their eyes.”

​

Tickets for Ireland Legends v England Legends at Energia Park (5.30, tomorrow) are available at universe.com. The Irish Rugby Charities supported by the game are, Rugby Players Ireland Foundation & IRFU Charitable Trust.