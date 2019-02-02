Ireland v England, Six Nations: Visitors edge ahead in exciting first half at Aviva

Independent.ie

Cian Tracey brings you all the action live from the Aviva Stadium as Ireland kick off their Six Nations defence against England.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/six-nations/ireland-v-england-six-nations-visitors-edge-ahead-in-exciting-first-half-at-aviva-37776124.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37776226.ece/12762/AUTOCROP/h342/tryyyyyyy.jpg