Ireland v England Six Nations predictions – our jury’s view on the outcome is unanimous

Our panel of experts and writers give their verdict on how Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium will go.

RÚAIDHRÍ O’CONNOR

Surely England will come out with a reaction after last week's horror show, but they've too many holes to fill and too little time to fill them. Ireland are streets ahead and deserve the Grand Slam, they just need to finish the job.

Ireland 33 England 10

SINÉAD KISSANE

It's hard to see anything but an Ireland win. England should have a kick after that performance against France but not enough to outrun, outmanoeuvre or outthink an Ireland team that seems destined to end this championship with a Grand Slam. A special performance is on the way.

Ireland 31 England 20

CIAN TRACEY

There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance, but all logic points to Ireland having the better of an England side who are very much trying to find their way. Ireland have worked too hard to let this golden opportunity slip from their grasp.

Ireland 32 England 20

TONY WARD

Whatever faults we might have arrogance is not one, which is a rounded way of saying that all rational evidence - unintended red card apart - points to a historic home win and I too share that view. To win today and complete the Grand Slam, irrespective of what lies ahead in France later in the year, would mark this Andy Farrell squad as the greatest in our rugby-playing history thus far. Following last week’s Twickenham debacle England will deliver but so too will we. On that basis, we take Ireland by a two-score difference.

Ireland 34 England 20

MICHAEL SADLIER

It looks perfectly set for an ambush but, even so, seems a huge ask for a struggling England team relying on brawn and experience rather than running with Ireland's combination of pace, width and ambition. Ireland have the players, the skills set, the belief and the stage to give Johnny Sexton the ideal Six Nations send-off. Ideal territory for an old-style ambush, but surely Ireland won't succumb.

Ireland 30 England 21

BRENDAN FANNING

England are full of anger and hurt after their hammering at home by France last weekend. Ireland are full of calm and confidence. Over 80 minutes, there's no choice. Home win by 11 points.

Ireland 30 England 19

LINDSAY PEAT

This Ireland side have answered every question asked of them to date and I expect that to continue this evening. England will bring plenty of aggression, but Andy Farrell’s well-oiled charges should capture a deserved Grand Slam.

Ireland 34 England 12

WILL SLATTERY

It should be crowning day for Ireland on Johnny Sexton's last Six Nations appearance - but it wouldn't be too surprising if there was at least an early kick from England.

Ireland 32 England 17

VINCENT HOGAN

England come as a wounded animal, their pride absolutely shredded by that hammering from France. That alone should make Ireland tread carefully, but the gulf between these teams is wide, right now. And only growing.

Ireland 31 England 18

JONATHAN BRADLEY

There's certainly a feeling that this is a foregone conclusion, but England surely can't be as bad as they were last weekend against France. Still, this is an Ireland team that seems unlikely to falter under the pressure.

Ireland 30 England 10