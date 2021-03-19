Ireland v England, Six Nations: Our experts give their verdicts ahead of Aviva showdown

SINEAD KISSANE

Ireland 16 England 23

This game could be death by a thousand kicks. Ireland will get closer to England primarily because their setpiece, especially defensive lineout, is better. But Ireland haven’t shown enough evidence to suggest their defence or attack can compete on England’s level.

CIAN TRACEY

Ireland 19 England 24

After a slow start, England looked to have found their feet whereas Ireland are stuttering along without ever really convincing. It will take their best performance since 2018 and while Ireland might push England close, there hasn’t been enough evidence to suggest they are about end their winless streak against them.

NEIL FRANCIS

Ireland 17 England 25

We are told that this is a test of character or attitude. If only it were that simple. This is a test of intelligence. England can be beaten but only if Ireland are clever. This result does define this team and this season.

VINCENT HOGAN

Ireland 19 England 31

This Irish team has been far too prone to self-harm in this Six Nations and the loss of James Ryan from the second row looks a set-back they can ill-afford. England have more than had our number in recent meetings and, on the basis of their Twickenham defeat of France, the suspicion and worry here is that Eddie Jones's men are rediscovering their mojo.

ALAN WALDRON

Ireland 17 England 26

Even if they could call on Garry Ringrose, it would be difficult to make a case for Ireland’s blunt attack out-scoring England’s in decent spring conditions. Ireland should be better equipped in the set-piece than in previous duels but England’s superior finishing should see them through.

ALAN QUINLAN

Ireland 20 England 24

Ireland can cause England problems but England are hitting a bit of form after a ropey start to the campaign. I expect the power game of Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola and Maro Itoje to be decisive in a narrow win for the visitors.

RUAIDHRI O’CONNOR

Ireland 17 England 27

There just isn't the available evidence to suggest that this Ireland team has the strategy, the brawn or the creative ability to overcome an England side that simply has better players. It will take something seismic to pull off a win.

LUKE FITZGERALD

Ireland 22 England 31

Intriguing battle as it is a key game for both sets of coaches. A loss by either and the championship looks very different and the pressure will mount. For the players, there are Lions berths up for grabs so it's high stakes. I think England's slow start can be put down to their Sarries contingent being off the pace. They are up to speed now and that, combined with the absence of James Ryan and a six-day turnaround, will be too much for Ireland to dominate them physically. England to win, sadly.

DAVID KELLY

Ireland 10 England 18

Notwithstanding injuries, Andy Farrell would surely not have countenanced having to make so many drastic changes to his side at this stage of the championship; it betrays a coach and a side still desperately questing direction and consistency. Eddie Jones’ more settled outfit re-discovered their poise and power in defeating France and all logic and form suggests they will continue that trend.

TONY WARD

Ireland 18 England 26

England by eight in what we all hope will be a breath of collective fresh air given the dull, suffocating, boot obsessed rugby produced by both squads in all but the French game at Twickenham. There has to be a better way.

WILL SLATTERY

Ireland 19 England 16

With retirements and a surprising number of changes to the starting team, this has already been an unusual week. Between the players in the team who’ve been on top form, coupled with a number who need to deliver a big display against England, Ireland could be poised to claim a shock win and the biggest of the Andy Farrell era.

