Sport Six Nations

Saturday 2 February 2019

Ireland v England, Six Nations: Joe Schmidt's side look to get title defence off to a winning start

James Ryan of Ireland arrives prior to during the Six Nations match between Ireland and England in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
James Ryan of Ireland arrives prior to during the Six Nations match between Ireland and England in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Cian Tracey

Cian Tracey

Cian Tracey brings you all the action live from the Aviva Stadium as Ireland kick off their Six Nations defence against England.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport