Ireland v England player ratings: Sexton, Earls and Henshaw star in fine performance

Hugo Keenan 8

Will be annoyed with a late missed tackle, but his role in Conan's try should not be overlooked, as he reclaimed a towering kick deep in the England 22 to set the wheels in motion.

Keith Earls 9

Continues to silence the doubters. Had one stunning try chalked off, but scored another for which he showed blistering pace and footwork. Now just 12 tries off equalling Brian O'Driscoll's all-time record (46).

Robbie Henshaw 9

An exceptional performance to cap an excellent individual campaign. The Athlone man has taken his game to new heights and must now be a certainty to make his second Lions tour.

Bundee Aki 6

Sent off for the second time in his international career for a high tackle on Billy Vunipola. Can have very few complaints, which was a shame as he had been playing well in midfield.

Jacob Stockdale 8

Showed flashes of his ability to remind everyone that he hasn't gone away. A couple of sharp breaks and a solid defensive shift has put him back in control of the No 11 jersey.

Jonathan Sexton 9

It was no coincidence that the talisman was at the heart of Ireland's best performance since 2018. Expertly ran the show, scored 22 points, as he kicked like a dream, both off the tee and from hand.

Conor Murray 8

Restored to the team and repaid the faith shown in him. Varied the play well and defended manfully throughout. Despite a frustrating late yellow card, he cemented his place as Ireland's first-choice scrum-half.

Dave Kilcoyne/Cian Healy 8

With Kilcoyne forced off after just 19 minutes due a nasty looking head injury, Healy came on and helped with a very strong effort at scrum time.

Rob Herring 8

The Ulster hooker's lineout throwing has been excellent all tournament and he maintained that fine form at the set-piece. Superb throw was absolutely crucial to Earls' set-piece try.

Tadhg Furlong 9

The tighthead had Mako Vunipola in all sorts of bother before the England prop was hooked at half-time. Back to his best after a long spell out and a shoo-in to start for the Lions again.

Iain Henderson 8

Led from the front with a towering display before a shoulder injury curtailed his involvement. Another Irish player who has had an outstanding Six Nations.

Tadhg Beirne 9

It doesn't matter if the Munster man is playing in the second-row or back-row, he will deliver. Won three trademark turnovers in another masterful display that has him in pole position for the Lions.

CJ Stander 8

Played his part in a crucial win before he brought the curtain down on his international career. Signed off with typical abrasiveness, as he relished the close exchanges. Will be missed.

Jack Conan 8

Picked a good time to have one of his best games in green. Showed sensational hands to set Earls away before he popped up with a vital try of his own before the break.

Josh van der Flier 8

A typically industrious shift from the all-action back-row. Looked to offer himself more as a carrier, but the highlight was a brilliant strip on Billy Vunipola.

Subs

Rónan Kelleher – not on long enough to rate

Andrew Porter – 7. Made his presence felt

Ryan Baird – 7. Another big step in his development

Peter O'Mahony – 7. Looked sharp

Ross Byrne - not on long enough to rate

Jordan Larmour – not on long enough to rate

