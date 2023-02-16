JOHNNY SEXTON is expected to return to training early next week when Ireland step up their preparations for the round three clash with Italy in Rome.

The captain has been nursing a leg injury since coming off early in the second-half of Saturday's win over France, but assistant coach Simon Easterby says he is rehabilitating the knock this week and will step up his activity after the weekend.

Ross Byrne is on standby if Sexton doesn't make it, while Jack Crowley has remained in camp for the two-day mini-camp that will see the seniors train against the U-20s tomorrow.

Dan Sheehan is expected to be fit to face the Italians, while Rob Herring's involvement depends on his ability to come through the return to play protocols after he suffered a "nasty blow" to the head when he was hit high by France prop Uini Atonio.

Earlier today, the IRFU confirmed that Tadhg Beirne will be out for 12 weeks after suffering a high-ankle injury that requires surgery, while it looks as if Italy will come too soon for Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw and Cian Healy who are all in camp.

"They're all around. They're dipping in and out of doing their rehab and I guess keeping on top of their own individual work along with staying connected to the group. We're hopeful that they'll all come back into contention over the next couple of weeks," Easterby said.

"(Herring) is following a return to play protocol and he’s in good form today, a little bit sore as expected and Johhny is already back into rehab and working with the guys to get himself back up to speed to train next week.

"Rob will come under the return to contact and play protocols, which he obviously has to pass to become fit and available for selection.

"Johnny is like other players who have little niggles, he’s just trying to put himself in a position to be ready to go on Monday.

"Dan is one that's coming back to recovery and we're hoping he's available next week. We called Tom Stewart in at the back end of last week partly because we were unsure a little bit about the guys. Again, we're probably fortunate we have a number of good hookers, hookers who missed out on selection as well. There's real confidence that the three of the hookers that are available will be available for selection next week - Dan, Rob, and Rónan all together."

While Beirne is a loss, Easterby said he expects others to step up.

Iain Henderson is likely to partner James Ryan at second-row, with Ryan Baird the favourite to earn a bench spot.

"Tadhg has been phenomenal over the last couple of seasons, but like we’ve already had to do over the course of this Championship we lost players before the game against Wales, we’ve had to adapt and that’s testament to the squad and the players within," he said.

"Even those guys who might not expect to be involved, they come in and the standard of performance doesn’t drop.

"It’s really unfortunate that we’ve lost Tadhg but we’ve very fortunate with the stocks that we have available to us in his position and other players have done that, they’ve stepped in and the performance hasn’t dipped.

"It’s part and parcel of the game.

"At the World Cup you could be without a player for a few weeks and we might keep over a player and someone else has got to step in and having the ability to deepen our experience in the squad and playing in big games is part and parcel of us being the best we can be, whether it’s the best 33 in the World Cup or if we have to dig deeper to 45 players and that’s the kind of...the mentality was a couple of years ago to make sure that we have more than just 30, 31, 32, 33 players available.

"Certainly we have drilled down into players underneath those and we feel like we are in a much better place to lose someone like Tadhg and not lose performance in players that come in."