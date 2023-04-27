Ireland unchanged for Women’s Six Nations finale against Scotland

Lauren Delany in action during a Ireland women's training session at IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus this week. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has made an unchanged team for the first time in this year’s Women’s Six Nations for Saturday’s Six Nations finale against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Prop Linda Djougang has been passed fit to play after she failed a HIA in last Saturday’s game against England.

There are two changes to the bench. Dorothy Wall is fit again after an ankle injury ruled her out of last weekend’s game against England.

Jo Brown drops out of the matchday squad. Ailsa Hughes is also named among the replacements. The scrum-half was a late addition to the bench last Saturday after Nicole Cronin picked up an injury in the warm-up at Musgrave Park.

Ireland have lost all their four games in the 2023 Women’s Six Nations and need a bonus point win to be in with a chance of avoiding the wooden spoon for the first time since 2004.

A late Enya Breen try and conversion helped Ireland to a dramatic 15-14 win over Scotland in the last play of the game in the final match of last year’s tournament in Belfast.

Scotland picked up their first win of this year’s Women’s Six Nations last weekend with a bonus point 29-21 win over Italy.

It leaves Scotland fourth in the table on five points, with Italy in fifth on four points and Ireland bottom on the table with no points going into the final weekend.

“The group is hugely motivated to finish the Six Nations with a positive performance and result, but we know it will be a huge challenge against a very talented Scotland side who are really building under Bryan Easson,” said McWilliams.

“We’re looking forward to a big occasion with a record crowd expected in Edinburgh on Saturday night.”

Scotland are expecting a record home crowd at the DAM Health Stadium with over 4,000 tickets sold, breaking the previous record 3,988 against England last year.

Ireland (v Scotland): Lauren Delany, Aoife Doyle, Aoife Dalton, Vicky Irwin, Natasja Behan; Dannah O’Brien, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney; Nichola Fryday, (capt), Sam Monaghan; Brittany Hogan, Grace Moore, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird. Reps:Clara Nielson, Sadhbh McGrath, Kathryn Buggy, Hannah O’Connor, Dorothy Wall, Ailsa Hughes, Anna McGann, Méabh Deely.