Ireland to start 2022 Six Nations campaign with Dublin date against champions Wales

Robbie Henshaw is tackled by Johnny Williams, left, and George North of Wales during the 2021 Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Ireland will open their 2022 Guinness Six Nations campaign against Wales in Dublin, with Andy Farrell's side facing a trip to Paris a week later.

Like the 2021 edition, Ireland take on Italy in the middle round, before their final fixtures against England away and Scotland at home in what is a reverse of this year's schedule.

Farrell will be happy that he has no six-day turnarounds in the entire competition, with the Wales game fixed for Saturday, February 5 and France on Saturday, February 12. England host Ireland on Saturday, March 12 and the finale against Scotland will be on Saturday, March 19.

Eddie Jones' side open their campaign with a Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland and finish away to France.

Although fixtures have been announced, organisers have yet to agree a deal on which television network will broadcast the games with the current deals in Britain and Ireland expiring at the end of this season.