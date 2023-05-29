Ireland to open Six Nations defence against France in Marseille

Ireland's Caelan Doris takes the ball in a lineout during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match at the Aviva Stadium in February. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland’s opening leg of their Grand Slam defence will not be played in the Stade De France after French rugby chiefs decided to bring next year’s Six Nations on tour.

France will open the 2024 Championship against Andy Farrell’s men, under Friday night lights in Marseille, for round one on February 2.

For the first time in the history of the Guinness Six Nations, France will host its home fixtures away from the Stade de France, in Paris, as they host its three games, in three different regions of the country, giving the visiting teams, fans at home and those travelling, a unique Six Nations experience across France.

Round three will see France moving to Lille, where they welcome Italy, on Sunday, 25 February.

On Super Saturday, France will host England in Lyon, on March 16th.

Six Nation fixtures 2024

Friday, 2 February: France v Ireland (20:00)

Saturday, 3 February: Italy v England (14:15); Wales v Scotland (16:45)

Saturday, 10 February: Scotland v France (14:15); England v Wales (16:45)

Sunday, 11 February: Ireland v Italy (15:00)

Saturday, 24 February: Ireland v Wales (14:15); Scotland v England (16:45)

Sunday, 25 February: France v Italy (15:00)

Saturday, 9 March: Italy v Scotland (14:15); England v Ireland (16:45)

Sunday, 10 March: Wales v France (15:00)

Saturday, 16 March: Wales v Italy (14:15); Ireland v Scotland (16:45); France v England (20:00)