JORDAN LARMOUR has been declared fit to face Scotland and will line up at full-back as Andy Farrell sets out his stall for his first match as head coach.

Ireland team to face Scotland: Jordan Larmour passed fit while Caelan Doris and Ronan Kelleher set for debuts

As expected, Farrell has handed Caelan Doris his first cap at No 8, while Conor Murray has edged the selection battle with John Cooney and starts at scrum-half.

Despite not playing since December 7, Johnny Sexton has been declared fit to captain the team and he'll have familiar faces either side of him in Murray and Bundee Aki as the Connacht man beats Robbie Henshaw to the No 12 shirt.

He's partnered with Garry Ringrose, with Larmour linking up with Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale in a new-look back three as Keith Earls misses out altogether.

Leinster starlet Larmour had been Ireland's chief doubt coming into the game after he picked up a foot injury against Benetton two weeks ago, but he trained fully today and is selected ahead of Will Addison.

Rob Herring gets the nod at hooker and the South African-born Ulster player joins established props Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong, with James Ryan and Iain Henderson renewing their partnership in the second-row.

Debutant Doris is flanked by CJ Stander, who switches to blindside, and Josh van der Flier as Peter O'Mahony drops to the bench.

Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher will win his first cap off the bench, with Dave Kilcoyne and Andrew Porter covering the props and Devin Toner back on the bench after his controversial World Cup omission.

O'Mahony provides back-row cover, with Cooney's form with Ulster only good enough to earn him a spot among the replacements alongside Ross Byrne and Henshaw.

Scotland name their team on Thursday.

Ireland team to face Scotland: J Larmour; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan; CJ Stander, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Kelleher, D Kilcoyne, A Porter, D Toner, P O'Mahony, J Cooney, R Byrne, R Henshaw.

Online Editors