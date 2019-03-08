Ireland team to face France: CJ Stander and Garry Ringrose return for Joe Schmidt

Joe Schmidt looks set to restore a host of his first-choice starters in a bid to finish the Six Nations on a high with victories over France and Wales.

Fit-again pair CJ Stander and Garry Ringrose are expected to return to the team for the first time since the defeat to England on the opening weekend, while skipper Rory Best, Cian Healy and James Ryan come back in against the French on Sunday after being rested for the win over Italy in Rome.

As expected, Seán O'Brien is to pay the price for an under-performance against the Azzurri with Josh van der Flier set to return to the side alongside Peter O'Mahony and Stander in the back-row that started against the English.

Seán Cronin has dropped out of the squad altogether. Niall Scannell will likely provide cover at hooker while John Ryan and Andrew Porter are vying for a bench spot, with Dave Kilcoyne the favourite to cover Healy.

Ryan will be joined by Iain Henderson in the second-row, while Tadhg Beirne may come on to the bench for the first time in this tournament meaning Quinn Roux and Ultan Dillane would miss out.

The decision to pick Ringrose ahead of Chris Farrell is expected to be the only change in the backline, with the Leinster star resuming his partnership with Bundee Aki.

IRELAND (Possible team v France) - R Kearney; K Earls, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan; P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, CJ Stander

