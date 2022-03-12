Ireland target fast start to keep Six Nations title bid on track

A Triple Crown and a shot at the title are on the line for Ireland at Twickenham today and Andy Farrell’s charges are determined to learn the lessons of Paris for their crunch Six Nations showdown with England. France hold all the aces after last night’s win in Wales, but victory would mean that Ireland will go into the final weekend meeting with Scotland with plenty to play for. However, defeat would be a major setback after such a promising November In particular, Farrell’s charges want to avoid the slow start that cost them so dearly in Paris where they were chasing the game from early on when Antoine Dupont scored a second-minute try.

They haven’t won a game of this significance away from home since the 2018 summer tour of Australia and scrum coach John Fogarty wants to see them stay mentally strong through the 80 minutes.

“We need to make sure that we get out of the blocks,” he said. “If there’s going to be England purple patches, it’s how we collectively react in those moments is very, very important.

“It’s acknowledging they’re having a purple patch and plotting out the next steps to get us back on track, and acting as a group going back to that. It’s very important that we’re sticking to our plan. I think there’s a huge belief in what we can do in the game, there’s real clarity in our minds, I think it’s the calmness now to be able to execute the plan and calmness to execute that plan when there’s moments in the game when you’re not going so well.

“How we react to those moments is very important, the momentum of the game and how we put ourselves back on track. There’s obviously small bits, the breakdown is a battle that has to be won.

“So, a nice focus on contact, making sure we’re taking contact on our terms and making sure we’re able to recycle ball and take them through phases is going to be important.”

Ireland reported a clean bill of health after training in the rain at Twickenham yesterday, but England have put second-row Joe Launchbury on standby after talismanic lock Maro Itoje came down with an illness on Thursday night.

They remain hopeful the Saracens star will start and assistant coach Matt Proudfoot said England are relishing the clash.

“They are such an experienced team together if you look at their Test caps. They have an experienced team, evidence of that in the half-backs,” the former South Africa forwards coach said.

“So, it’s a great opportunity to go after them. We’ve trained really, really well and looking at what we’ve been doing in the last three weeks, it’s just becoming more and more competitive.

“The preparation has been great. Today when we walked off the field you could see the confidence in the players’ eyes.

“We know we need to go after them. They’re together for large parts of the year with a large contingency from Leinster so we know that is a big advantage.

“We’re just eager for the opportunity. Every Test match is a big step-up. Teams are evolving, they’ve been in camp longer and it’s always the case in the Six Nations that the deeper you go, the more intense it gets.

“This is going to be the most intense game we’ve played since meeting the Springboks.”