Consider the hype justified.

Ireland are the real deal, France are a brilliant rugby team and at the end of one of the greatest Six Nations games of them all you had to take a moment to count yourself lucky you were there to see it.

History will record that Andy Farrell’s team registered a bonus-point win by 13 points, but it was only after Garry Ringrose’s 71st minute try and Ross Byrne’s conversion that it felt anything other than up in the air.

Ireland were the better team and the title is there to be won. This team are too good not to join the annals of the greats by sealing the deal and going all the way to a Grand Slam.

They were tested in every way by a French team who would have supplanted them as the world’s number one with a win, backed by a sizeable travelling support and the beneficiaries of an outrageous stroke of luck when referee Wayne Barnes kept his red card in his pocket when their prop Uini Atonio thundered into Rob Herring’s head with his shoulder.

Now that they’ve got the result, they’ll say they’d prefer that the French didn’t have the excuse of playing with 14 men for an hour but if they’d lost it would have been a scandal.

It was a contentious moment in an incredible first 40 minutes that started with a James Lowe kick thundering off a low-slung ‘spider-cam’, penning Ireland back in their own ’22.

The madness didn’t stop until Johnny Sexton knocked over a penalty to give his side a 22-16 half-time lead.

Nothing summed it up like the 37-year-old Ireland captain making two lung-bursting breaks that tested those old hamstrings out like nothing before.

France led early through Thomas Ramos’ penalty, but the hosts went into the archives to produce one of Joe Schmidt’s power-plays after Andrew Porter was held up over the line.

From the restart, the stunning Caelan Doris made big gains through Uini Atonio and Julien Marchand, the backs shaped to go wide left and the French bought it; Finlay Bealham smoothly sent Hugo Keenan through the gap and the No 15 backed himself all the way to the line.

France kept in touch through Ramos’ boot and, after Ringrose, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier made big defensive plays, Ramos punished Peter O’Mahony for getting caught on the wrong side.

They were in front again out of nothing, with Damian Penaud picking up a sloppy Romain Ntamack pass in his own ’22 and recognising an opportunity that no one else in the stadium saw.

He stepped inside the Irish cover and found Anthony Jelonch. The flanker handed off Sexton, drew Keenan and hung up a beautiful pass for the supporting Penaud, who ghosted through Mack Hansen and Conor Murray to race clear..

Ramos made it 13-7, but the lead lasted less than three minutes as he was charged down by Hansen off the kick-off and Stuart McCloskey reacted quickest.

After a couple of hard carries, Ireland went wide where Garry Ringrose teed up James Lowe, who had it all to do as he lined up Penaud, went outside and took to the air; somehow riding the tackle as he grounded with his left hand.

Footage showed that his foot might have grazed the floor in touch as he scored, but that wasn’t spotted and referee Wayne Barnes was guilty of a far more egregious error soon after as the 145kg Uini Atonio thundered into Rob Herring, making shoulder contact with the hooker’s head, but was given only a yellow danger because of the “low degree of danger”.

It was dangerous enough to force the Ulster player off permanently, but the France prop missed just 10 minutes.

Ireland tried to make it count, opting for the scrum in order to get a French back off and they set about getting back in front. Porter marked his 50th cap with his side’s third try from close range and when Sexton converted they were 19-13 ahead.

Penalties from Sexton and Ramos meant that Ireland took that six-point lead in at the break, but they’d feel they should have been further in front after Murray was held up over the line and Hansen was denied by a stunning piece of defensive strength from Dupont.

Another Ireland visit to the ’22 came and went without points as Charles Ollivon won a turnover on his own goal-line, while McCloskey returned the favour at the other end when Ireland needed a bailout following more classy play from Penaud.

Ireland lost Sexton to a dead leg as France turned up the temperature and a flagging home side struggled to get out of their own half.

With two kicks, they changed the momentum. The first, a clever Lowe effort led to the second as Keenan executed a beautiful 50:22.

That gave Ronan Kelleher a throw 8m out. He found Jack Conan, Craig Casey won a penalty advantage and, although Porter went close, they had to settle for three points through Ross Byrne and that was almost instantly cancelled out by a Ramos drop-goal.

It may have been an unfamiliar half-back pairing, but Casey and Byrne stepped up and controlled the territory with a couple of clever kicks. Ronan Kelleher became the fourth Irish player to be held up over the line as the clock ticked towards the last 10 minutes with Ireland back in the ascendancy.

Finally, they broke the game with a piece of thunderous strength from the sensational Doris, who held off Gael Fickou and hurled an outrageous pass wide to Ringrose, who handed off Mathieu Jalibert, skipped outside Romain Taofifenua and skated past Sekou Makalou to score.

That settled it. Ireland are still top dogs.

Scorers: Ireland: H Keenan, J Lowe, A Porter, G Ringrose try each; J Sexton pen, 2 cons; R Byrne pen, con. France: D Penaud try; T Ramos 3 pens, con, drop-goal;

IRELAND – H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, S McCloskey (B Aki 66), J Lowe; J Sexton (Capt) (R Byrne 48), C Murray (C Casey 57); A Porter (D Kilcoyne 70), R Herring (R Kelleher 25), F Bealham (T O’Toole 62); T Beirne (I Henderson 46), J Ryan; P O’Mahony (J Conan 57), C Doris, J van der Flier.

FRANCE – T Ramos (M Jalibert 62); D Penaud, G Fickou, Y Moefana, E Dumortier (S Falatea 26); R Ntamack, A Dupont (Capt); C Baille (R Wardi 57), J Marchand (G Barlot 74), U Atonio (S Faletea 57); T Flament, P Willemse (R Taofifenua 46); A Jelonch, G Alldritt (S Makalou 52), C Ollivon (F Cros 70).

RefL W Barnes (England)