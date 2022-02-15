Ireland sweat over Rónan Kelleher’s fitness ahead of Italy clash

Ireland hooker Rónan Kelleher is facing the prospect of a spell on the sidelines due to the shoulder injury he suffered during last weekend’s defeat to France.

The latest squad update from the Ireland camp said Kelleher “will be further investigated this week by the medical team”, and it’s understood that there are fears over the severity of the injury, with the Leinster man potentially facing several weeks out.

Kelleher is in a race to be fit for the visit of Italy in a fortnight, and he will hope that the untimely setback does not rule him out of the remainder of the Six Nations.

The 24-year-old has been named as part of a select group of 23 for a mini two-day training camp this week, with Johnny Sexton also included, as captain is set to step up his recovery from the hamstring strain that kept him out of the Paris loss.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is, however, unlikely to take any chances with Kelleher’s fitness, and as such it remains to be seen if he will feature for the visit of Italy. If Kelleher is ruled out, the return of Rob Herring (calf) is timely, with Dan Sheehan poised for his first Six Nations start against the Azzurri.

In a further boost to Farrell, James Lowe is in line to return with Leinster this week having missed the opening two rounds of the Six Nations with a hamstring issue,

Farrell has released 14 players from his squad, as he looks for them to get game-time with their provinces in the United Rugby Championship.

Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan will be available for Connacht. Ryan Baird, Cian Healy, Jordan Larmour have returned to Leinster training, with Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne doing likewise in Munster, while Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell are back with Ulster.

Depending on Kelleher’s injury situation, Sheehan could be set for an extended run in the Ireland team.

Sheehan replaced the stricken Kelleher after 25 minutes of last weekend’s Six Nations defeat to France, and made a big impact off the bench, which included a stunning last-ditch try-saving tackle.

The 23-year-old looked built for Test rugby, as he went toe-to-toe with an ultra-aggressive French pack in their own backyard.

Leinster’s scrum coach Robin McBryde was watching on back home in Dublin, and he too was impressed with how Sheehan handled the occasion, even if it came at the cost of his provincial team-mate Kelleher.

“Rónan has established himself very well as the number one hooker and playing really well, on top of his game,” McBryde said.

“There is never an ideal time for an injury. Hopefully it’s not too serious and it won’t keep him out.

“In the same breath you’ve got to say that it provided Dan with a great opportunity on the international stage and there’s no better place to go and play over in France in front of the crowd.

“It’s a very difficult place to go and play then because they have their backs up and you get the feeling that you are just chasing shadows.

“But the comeback that Ireland had in the second-half was great. It really showed a lot of character so it was a great opportunity for Dan to have a taste of it.”

Despite enduring some struggles at scrum-time against France, McBryde is confident the Irish front-row, led by Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, will bounce back.

“Knowing Ports, Tadhg, Rónan and Dan and Cian (Healy) as well, they are not going to take a backwards step and they are very intelligent scrummagers in their own right as well,” McBryde added.

“I don’t think it will be something that will cause them headaches moving forward.”